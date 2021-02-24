Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm





South African law firm Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys is taking on the case in partnership with the UK-based law firm Leigh Day.

Earlier this month, the UK Supreme Court found Uber drivers should be legally classified as workers rather than independent contractors.

Zanele Mbuyisa, the director of Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys, says the firm wants to have Uber SA drivers recognised as employees as well.

Mbuyisa says drivers working for the ride-sharing app may be entitled to paid holiday, sick leave and unpaid overtime.

Mbuyisa says a team of attorneys has been preparing for the lawsuit, which may take some time in court.

"These cases are never quick. They are hard-fought and they take time", she tell CapeTalk.

Uber has been successfully sued in various jurisdictions around the world.

Mbuyisa argues that the UK Supreme Court judgment has fundamental impact on how Uber operates.

Class action lawsuits are the most cost-effective and best way of dealing with a community issue. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director - Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys

We're trying to get more rights for Uber drivers. We feel that Uber drivers are being treated unfairly. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director - Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys

Uber says their drivers are independent contractors, but the manner that they deal with the drivers is the opposite of that. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director - Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys

Uber behaves like an employer and as such the drivers should be given the employee rights that they deserve. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director - Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys

Soth African drivers are encouraged to join the legal case to force Uber to grant them benefits.

You can contact Zanele Mbuyisa on 0670705130 or Tshego Raphuti on 081 2305107.

Alternatively, visit the Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys website here or send an e-mail to info@mbmlaw.co.za.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: