Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!)
Port Elizabeth has had a name change and will now be called Gqebhera.
The airport in the city is now called the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, and the East London airport is now King Phalo Airport.
In 2018 another Eastern Cape town Grahamstown was formally changed to Makhanda.
Twitter had lots of feelings about the changes. Many joked about having to go to work and tell people how to pronounce it, others saying it is an unnecessary expense at a time the country's economy is in dire straits.
If amaXhosa can say 'Port Elizabeth' with ease, you, too, can learn to say Gqeberha. ✌️🏾— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) February 24, 2021
People who think Cape Town is cliquey have clearly never been to Gqeberha, Qonce & Nqanqarhu.— David Scott (@TheKiffness) February 24, 2021
Port Elizabeth is now known as Gqeberha. Gqeberha is the Xhosa word for the Baakens River as well as the Xhosa name for Walmer Township which is one of the oldest townships in PE. Having an entire city named after a township is a big deal. Its no longer PE its GQ now. pic.twitter.com/1LQ5YYrk5w— Snowden 🌨 (@SnowdenEdwad) February 24, 2021
Tannie, why are you upset about the click in "Gqeberha"? It's the same sound you make just before you chase your husband or children out of the kitchen. It'll be ok pic.twitter.com/A3UKz2yINz— Andre Vlok (@vlok_andre) February 24, 2021
Well Sir many PE/EC folks have been using Gqeberha for years same as they have been using eQonce for years, this was just making it official. Those who know and care of the native history zakubo do not mind.— Nyelezi ta Siya Ngwekazi (@Soulmate_us) February 24, 2021
If there was really no choice to rename, I think that the proper isiXhosa name for Port Elizabeth "iBhayi" would have been a better pick than Gqeberha.— Levi 🇨🇩 (@UBGK12) February 24, 2021
For this and other trending stories listen to barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
