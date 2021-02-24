Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town
The Western Cape's vaccine rollout is also underway at three other sites, Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, and Khayelitsha Hospital
The provincial Health Department says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout is in full swing after health officials surpassed the daily target earlier this week.
The Karl Bremer vaccination site opened on Tuesday and has vaccinated close to 200 healthcare workers since.
The City of Cape Town says healthcare workers employed by the municipality will be able to receive Covid-19 vaccines at one of four different sites.
City nurse Sister Nombini Ndzishe, the HIV/TB programme manager at Luvuyo clinic in Khayelitsha, was one of the first healthcare workers to be vaccinated alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa last week Wednesday.
The second tranche of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected to arrive in the province this coming weekend.
The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has been made available to South Africa's healthcare workers as part of an ongoing clinical study after the government ditched the AstraZeneca jab due to efficacy concerns.
Continued tranches of the vaccine will arrive in two weekly intervals until the end of March 2021.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
