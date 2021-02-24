Applications for matric supplementary exams now close on 31 March: Youth Capital
The closing date for registration for NSC supplementary examinations in now 31 March 2021, according to Youth Capital.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has issued a notice confirming the new closing date after several weeks of confusion.
Please take note of the following... pic.twitter.com/SqsQB7bOyr— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) February 18, 2021
RELATED: DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications
The deadline has been adjusted to allow matric learners more time to register for sup exams after the DBE released the 2020 matric results on Monday afternoon.
Youth Capital says the confusion over the registration deadlines has caused a great deal of distress for leaners.
Here what you need to know about the supplementary exams (now called the second national exam):
- The DBE runs a Second Chance Programme that gives learners the opportunity to improve their matric results.
- Matric learners who do not achieve their desired results can apply for the second chance matric support programme at any provincial education office or online.
- Youth Capital project lead Kristal Duncan-Williams says pupils must visit their local district office to submit applications manually under the extended deadline.
- According to Duncan-William, approximately 250,000 young people rewrite their matric exams each year.
We are very pleased to see that they responded to that and the dates have been shifted now, as a result of the work we have done.Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead - Youth Capital
The new closing date is the 31st of March 2021 and you can only do that manually. What that means is you have to contact a district office and register that way.Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead - Youth Capital
We believe that second chance matric programmes have really been a bit invisible, on the fringe of the public's radar.Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead - Youth Capital
Young people were under extreme mental stress, not to mention the gaps in learning.Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead - Youth Capital
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
