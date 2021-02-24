'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education'
To move forward we must first understand the systematic challenges the current system is burdened with.
Dr Jaco Deacon Deputy CEO of Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools says well-resourced schools are, in fact, producing better results, but unfortunately, the under-resourced schools are doing worse.
Matric results are a superficial measurement of education because not all students that start in Grade 1 reach matric - as well as the inequality of the education standard across the board.Raees Khan, Education strategy consultant - Cintolox
The keyword being bandied about, says Khan, is the 'quality' of education.
We need to dig deep and ask what does this quality mean? How do we define that measure of quality?Raees Khan, Education strategy consultant - Cintolox
Teacher quality is key, says Khan.
In terms of Covid, how well prepared were teachers? What resources were available for teachers to support the structure?Raees Khan, Education strategy consultant - Cintolox
Deacon says resourcing of teachers depends on the province.
There's a huge discrepancy between how it is down throughout the country.Dr Jaco Deacon, Deputy CEO - Fedsas
Listen to the discussion below:
