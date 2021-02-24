'We quit our jobs to make jam' - Couple shares success story





Kieno Kammies speaks to Nigel Jacobs, who along with his wife Christynn, has set up the Jacobs Jam Company in Ceres. It's the first, and only, level 1 B-BBEE, female, youth-owned jam and sauce manufacturer in the country.

Jacobs Jam Company is a level 1 B-BBEE, female, youth-owned jam and sauce manufacturer, located in Ceres.

To our knowledge, we're the first 100% black, female-owned jam company in South Africa. Nigel Jacobs, Owner - Jacobs Jam Company

In 2018 Christynn and Nigel left their corporate lives to pursue their dream, taking what they'd learned in their respective careers and incorporating it into their own business.

Nigel had been employed as a marketing specialist, while Christynn had worked as a food technician.

The two of us are a match made in heaven because we've got FMGC marketing and Christynn brings FMCG technical skills. Nigel Jacobs, Owner - Jacobs Jam Company

Listen to the full conversation below: