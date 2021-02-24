Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction / BUDGET SPEECH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Budget Reaction: Taxes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Keith Engel, CEO of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals
Today at 15:16
Budget 2021: R10 billion allocated for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 15:20
Budget Speech review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 15:20
EWN: SAFTU March to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
First woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Prytz
Today at 16:05
British & Irish Lions in talks to underwrite 'home tour' against South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 16:10
Budget Reaction: Small Businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Allon Raiz - Founder and CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 16:20
What R82Million spent on PR should get you
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: Secret tales: the ancient DNA in a hair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carina Schlebusch - Associate Professor in Human Evolution and Genetics, Uppsala University
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness : Household Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)
Today at 17:20
Budget Reaction: Tourism sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Today at 17:20
Budget Speech - what is the latest on tax?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Faber - Senior Executive : Tax law and practitioners · ‎SAICA CA(SA)
Today at 17:45
Reply to Dr D: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday

24 February 2021 1:03 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
idols winner
#AnHourWith
Sasha-Lee Davids

The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

She was the co-winner of South African Idols season 5 and winner of the reality show The Matrix season 2.

Born in Atlantis in the Western Cape, this beloved local star is swapping her singing microphone for a guest DJ gig as she shares all her favourite old tacks that have a special place in her heart with CapeTalk listeners.

Every Sunday, a beloved Cape Town personality shares their favourite tracks from 80s and 90s for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.




More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

17 February 2021 11:16 AM

News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.

Read More arrow_forward

Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk

29 January 2021 9:14 AM

John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

An hour with Mayor Dan Plato playing Just the Hits

25 June 2020 2:09 PM

A hour of Cape Town's first citizen's favourite songs of the 80s

Read More arrow_forward

Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor

19 June 2020 6:16 PM

Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am.

Read More arrow_forward

Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s

12 June 2020 6:36 PM

Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am.

Read More arrow_forward

