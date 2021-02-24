Streaming issues? Report here
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

24 February 2021 3:26 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Lay-By
Lay-By Law
consumer talk

Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

It appears that the Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way we shop.

For many, whose incomes have been affected, either through salary cuts or retrenchment, lay-by purchases - where you can buy an item and pay it off every month, interest-free - have proved an attractive option.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says there's definitely been an increase in this type of purchase in the last year.

Thanks, no doubt, to the tough economic climate, lay-by has gone mainstream - retailers big and small are now offering lay-bys, quite simply because they’ll lose out if they don't.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says on the whole lay-by purchases are a very consumer-friendly way of shopping.

Too many people don’t have access to credit because of impaired credit records, commonly referred to as being “blacklisted”. So with a lay-by, no credit checks are necessary because the shop gets to hold on to the goods until they are totally paid off.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

So how exactly does lay-by work?

Well, it allows you to choose an item - a pair of shoes, for example - and pay it off every month, with no interest added. The store keeps the until the final payment is made.

Lay-by can work for you if you use it to buy things you don’t need immediately - you can lay-by the warm winter boots or jacket in April or May before the temperatures plummet.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

But what happens if you change your mind, and no longer want the item?

Knowler explains that the law is larger in favour of the consumer.

According to the Consumer Protection Act, you can cancel a lay-by at any time, and must be refunded all payments you’ve made up to that point, minus just 1% of the retail price as a cancellation penalty.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Importantly - the stores must refund - they can’t issue a credit note instead, forcing you into buying with them again, as many do.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

RELATED: PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT

Knowler says it's important to check out a company’s lay-by conditions before signing on the dotted line, since getting justice from those retailers who knowingly don’t comply with lay-by law is very difficult.

RELATED: PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!

Listen to the full Consumer Talk conversation with Wendy Knowler by clicking below:




More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom

18 February 2021 2:29 PM

A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments

11 February 2021 10:57 AM

Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates'

3 February 2021 6:46 PM

Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying

27 January 2021 4:30 PM

ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

4 November 2020 5:33 PM

If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime

29 July 2020 6:44 PM

Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You may be using a hand sanitiser that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns

8 July 2020 6:04 PM

Hand sanitiser has become a highly sought-after product amid the coronavirus pandemic. But are all of them effective? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

24 June 2020 8:40 PM

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers

3 June 2020 4:47 PM

As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

