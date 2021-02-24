Man due in court over theft of 'irreplaceable' San cave art

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness : Household Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)
Today at 17:20
Budget Reaction: Tourism sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Today at 17:20
Budget Speech - what is the latest on tax?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Faber - Senior Executive : Tax law and practitioners · ‎SAICA CA(SA)
Today at 17:45
Reply to Dr D: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:48
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woman gets Covid-19 from lung transplant. This expert blames weak donor testing An organ transplant recipient in the US died of Covid-19 two months after contracting the virus from her donor's infected lungs. 24 February 2021 4:48 PM
Man due in court over theft of 'irreplaceable' San cave art Ron Martin of the South African Heritage Resources Agency says the art is valuable beyond estimation. 24 February 2021 4:28 PM
Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town The Karl Bremer Hospital near Belville is the lastest site where healthcare workers are able to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the m... 24 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education' Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results. 24 February 2021 12:10 PM
Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!) Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships. 24 February 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers. 24 February 2021 11:06 AM
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future' It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. 23 February 2021 7:18 PM
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly. 23 February 2021 2:40 PM
View all Business
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success' Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Man due in court over theft of 'irreplaceable' San cave art

24 February 2021 4:28 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
SAPS
Art
San cave art
art theft

Ron Martin of the South African Heritage Resources Agency says the art is valuable beyond estimation.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to sell invaluable San cave art in contravention of the National Heritage Resources Act.

Police were working on a tip-off about a man advertising the art for sale on social media.

The 48-year-old from the Port Shepstone area of KwaZulu-Natal has been released on R1 000 bail.

Speaking to Amy MacIver on the Midday Report Ron Martin of the South African Heritage Resources Agency says the art is valuable beyond estimation.

It's absolutely impossible to put any form of tangible value to a piece of heritage that is completely non-renewable.

Ron Martin, Heritage consultant - South African Heritage Resources Agency

The big fear, especially when it comes to placing a monetary value on something that's irreplaceable and of extreme heritage value, it creates a market for that.

Ron Martin, Heritage consultant - South African Heritage Resources Agency

Martin admits that due to the nature of the art it can be difficult to pinpoint its exact age, but that some works go back as far as 1700 B.C.

A lot of these artworks have been radiocarbon-dated to more than 20-thousand years old.

Ron Martin, Heritage consultant - South African Heritage Resources Agency

Click below to find out more about history of San Art in South Africa:




24 February 2021 4:28 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
SAPS
Art
San cave art
art theft

More from Local

Music teacher becomes first woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island

24 February 2021 5:00 PM

Kim Prytz took six hours to complete the swim from Robben Island to Melkbos, raising money for vulnerable families in Capricorn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman gets Covid-19 from lung transplant. This expert blames weak donor testing

24 February 2021 4:48 PM

An organ transplant recipient in the US died of Covid-19 two months after contracting the virus from her donor's infected lungs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town

24 February 2021 2:00 PM

The Karl Bremer Hospital near Belville is the lastest site where healthcare workers are able to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the metro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We quit our jobs to make jam' - Couple shares success story

24 February 2021 12:55 PM

Jacobs Jam Company is a level 1 B-BBEE, female, youth-owned jam and sauce manufacturer, located in Ceres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Applications for matric supplementary exams now close on 31 March: Youth Capital

24 February 2021 12:20 PM

Matric learners who are unhappy with their final results can register for supplementary exams for a second chance at success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education'

24 February 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm

24 February 2021 11:06 AM

Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!)

24 February 2021 10:54 AM

Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'

24 February 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

Local

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

World Sport

[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy

Local Politics

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

R10bn for vaccines & no tax hikes - Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 4:43 PM

Govt allocates over half of R2 trillion spending budget to social services

24 February 2021 4:29 PM

Inside the social grant increases in Budget Speech 2021

24 February 2021 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA