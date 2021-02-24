Man due in court over theft of 'irreplaceable' San cave art
A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to sell invaluable San cave art in contravention of the National Heritage Resources Act.
Police were working on a tip-off about a man advertising the art for sale on social media.
The 48-year-old from the Port Shepstone area of KwaZulu-Natal has been released on R1 000 bail.
Speaking to Amy MacIver on the Midday Report Ron Martin of the South African Heritage Resources Agency says the art is valuable beyond estimation.
It's absolutely impossible to put any form of tangible value to a piece of heritage that is completely non-renewable.Ron Martin, Heritage consultant - South African Heritage Resources Agency
The big fear, especially when it comes to placing a monetary value on something that's irreplaceable and of extreme heritage value, it creates a market for that.Ron Martin, Heritage consultant - South African Heritage Resources Agency
Martin admits that due to the nature of the art it can be difficult to pinpoint its exact age, but that some works go back as far as 1700 B.C.
A lot of these artworks have been radiocarbon-dated to more than 20-thousand years old.Ron Martin, Heritage consultant - South African Heritage Resources Agency
Click below to find out more about history of San Art in South Africa:
