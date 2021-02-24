Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
Saving for your retirement is rewarded with tax breaks in South Africa.
But what happens in terms of your pension fund if you decide to leave the country after you stop working?
Treasury now intends to tax retirement fund members when they are no longer tax-resident in South Africa says Denver Kesswell, senior legal adviser at Nedgroup Investments.
He spoke to The Money Show after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented the 2021 Budget.
Should they decide to leave their funds here they will be taxed when they access it at a later stage. In this way Treasury ensures that South Africa does not forfeit any tax to other countries in terms of double taxation agreements and ensures that South Africa receives any tax due.Denver Kesswell, Senior legal adviser - Nedgroup Investments
It's been a point of concern for a while, says Professor Osman Mollagee (tax partner at EY South Africa) in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
He points out that the country already has pretty stringent exit regulations in place.
This also means that a lot of the wealth that you would have built up while you were here, this proposal makes sure we get a piece of that as well.Prof. Osman Mollagee, Tax partner - EY South Africa
Would a tax payer be justified in finding the proposal unreasonable?
From a policy rationale perspective there are arguments for both sides, Prof. Mollagee says.
Ultimately, government is saying that in terms of double tax agreements they'll make sure that where you're taxed is in South Africa.
All of that wealth sitting in those funds was built up while you were here; while we were supporting you as a country - that would be the argument why SA would have the entitlement to tax it.Prof. Osman Mollagee, Tax partner - EY South Africa
This goes to the general point about tax morality, that you should expect to be taxed somewhere.Prof. Osman Mollagee, Tax partner - EY South Africa
At the same time, while government might not be hiking taxes in terms of Budget 2021, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is "increasing its focus" on wealthy individuals and offshore holdings.
In a statement, the revenue service says while it works hard to make it easy for tax payers to fulfill their obligations, it's equally important to make it hard and costly for those who do not comply.
To this end Sars is establishing a separate unit focusing on individuals with wealth and complex financial arrangements, which are often offshore.
Listen to the interview with Prof. Mollagee on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andreypopov/andreypopov1905/andreypopov190501480/123952557-pink-piggybank-with-sunglasses-on-crooked-palm-tree-trunk-against-blue-sky.jpg
More from Business
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us
Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?Read More
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm
Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers.Read More
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'
Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.Read More
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.Read More
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future'
It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.Read More
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award
Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly.Read More
Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says easing lockdown regs will allow people to move from non-economically active category.Read More
More from Local
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
J&J jab: WC health workers must bring ID and job proof on top of vaccine ticket
The Western Cape Health Department says it's implementing additional security measures after reports of vaccine queue-jumping in the province.Read More
Music teacher becomes first woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island
Kim Prytz took six hours to complete the swim from Robben Island to Melkbos, raising money for vulnerable families in Capricorn.Read More
Woman gets Covid-19 from lung transplant. This expert blames weak donor testing
An organ transplant recipient in the US died of Covid-19 two months after contracting the virus from her donor's infected lungs.Read More
Man due in court over theft of 'irreplaceable' San cave art
Ron Martin of the South African Heritage Resources Agency says the art is valuable beyond estimation.Read More
Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town
The Karl Bremer Hospital near Belville is the lastest site where healthcare workers are able to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the metro.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy
All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm.Read More
'We quit our jobs to make jam' - Couple shares success story
Jacobs Jam Company is a level 1 B-BBEE, female, youth-owned jam and sauce manufacturer, located in Ceres.Read More
Applications for matric supplementary exams now close on 31 March: Youth Capital
Matric learners who are unhappy with their final results can register for supplementary exams for a second chance at success.Read More
More from Lifestyle
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk
Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'
Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.Read More
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award
Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly.Read More
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey
Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey.Read More
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules?
Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered.Read More
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full
Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December.Read More
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story
Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full potential.Read More
[UPDATE] Lay's South Africa confirms Salt & Vinegar crisps are officially back!
A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, the flavour has made a comeback.Read More