No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

Today at 04:50
Health: Obesity in South Africa: Still a grave concern & how to address it.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Wayne May - Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital
Today at 05:10
Budget 2021: Early Childhood Development series to receive R3.5 Billion
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Monica Stach - Vice Chairperson at National ECD Alliance
Today at 05:46
Alcohol industries slam new ‘punishing’ taxes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Moonstruck 2021 countdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter of Early Breakfast on CapeTalk and 702
Today at 06:44
Trendspotting Thursdays : Branding Together
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Scopa runs the rule over Mboweni's Budget
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 07:20
Equitable vaccine access
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Phionah Atuhebwe - Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer at World Health Organisation
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Expropriation bill public participation concludes this week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel - Professor in Public Law and incumbent of the South African Research Chair in Property Law at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAITA Business Person of the Year Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Tito's Budget
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
M&M Academy-Matric in the arts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rolf Pearson
Today at 12:23
CHINESE COURT ORDERS MAN TO PAY EX-WIFE FOR HOUSEWORK IN LANDMARK RULING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

24 February 2021 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
SARS
Tito Mboweni
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax
Busa
sin taxes
income tax
tax revenue
Edward Kieswetter
Busi Mavuso
Isaah Mhlanga
COVID-19
excise duties
Budget 2021
corporate tax

'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.

Compared to October last year we are in a much better situation, but our assessment from the Supplementary Budget time in June still stands: Our public finances are dangerously over-stretched.

Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance

Gross loan debt will increase from R3.95 trillion in the current fiscal year, to R5.2 trillion in 2023/24. We owe a lot of people a lot of money.

Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented the 2021 Budget amid "a modest improvement in our fiscal position" and the rollout of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

There was good news for tax payers after speculation that tax increases or new taxes would be necessary to fund the vaccination drive.

Mboweni said that government will not be going this route.

A slight adjustment of tax brackets means more money in the pocket of the average South African.

Corporate tax will actually be reduced - from 28% to 27%.

The tax man's revenue windfall in the latter part of 2020 has lowered the projected shortfall from R312 billion to R213 billion.

The increase in indirect taxes will result in an 8% hike for excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the cut in the corporate tax rate is an important signal.

It's not a once-off cut. The minister you will recall said that he wants our tax rates to approximate the general levels of OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] rates, which is in the lower 20s. We are currently at 28%.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

This is a down payment signal to a journey that the minister has consistently repeated.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Bruce Whitfield also got reaction from Busi Mavuso (CEO, Busa) and Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes).

Definitely some surprising positives on the tax side - the reduction of corporate tax, no hike in personal income tax (especially against the backdrop of the latest unemployment stats), the fact that government is not going to be imposing any additional taxes to support economic recovery and Covid-19 expenses.

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

There are concerns as well - the tax shortfall of R213 billion which is the largest that we have on record, the 12% budget deficit in this tax year of 2021, the projected declining revenues as a percentage of GDP growth. They all point to the need for the country to implement structural reforms.

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

The debt burden is much better than what was tabled in October last year... by about 5% of GDP or R250 billion equivalent.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

Also, if you just consider this over-run in tax revenues... it's enabling for Treasury... In terms of government spending it's no longer the deep negative that we had last year, but still there's a contraction. And the fiscal deficit is much smaller compared to what we had, which means it's a good budget for board markets and a good budget for equity markets.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

Listen to the discussion in detail below:




24 February 2021 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

Read More arrow_forward

