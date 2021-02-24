Music teacher becomes first woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island





A music teacher from Cape Town has become the first woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island to Melkbosstrand.

Kim Prytz took six hours to complete the swim, raising money for vulnerable families in Capricorn.

She spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday and says she waiting to have the challenge officially verified.

(Click below to listen to the complete interview)

There is no other recorded woman who's done it in breaststroke. Kim Prytz

My first attempt at Robben Island to Big Bay I had a shark scare and I just went straight into [front] crawl and I was disqualified...(it was actually a dolphin). Kim Prytz

You get disqualified for one single [different] stroke, they're watching you very closely. Kim Prytz

Find out more about Kim's Robben Island swim, by clicking below: