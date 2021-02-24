Music teacher becomes first woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island
A music teacher from Cape Town has become the first woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island to Melkbosstrand.
Kim Prytz took six hours to complete the swim, raising money for vulnerable families in Capricorn.
She spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday and says she waiting to have the challenge officially verified.
(Click below to listen to the complete interview)
There is no other recorded woman who's done it in breaststroke.Kim Prytz
My first attempt at Robben Island to Big Bay I had a shark scare and I just went straight into [front] crawl and I was disqualified...(it was actually a dolphin).Kim Prytz
You get disqualified for one single [different] stroke, they're watching you very closely.Kim Prytz
Find out more about Kim's Robben Island swim, by clicking below:
More from Local
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increase: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
J&J jab: WC health workers must bring ID and job proof on top of vaccine ticket
The Western Cape Health Department says it's implementing additional security measures after reports of vaccine queue-jumping in the province.Read More
Woman gets Covid-19 from lung transplant. This expert blames weak donor testing
An organ transplant recipient in the US died of Covid-19 two months after contracting the virus from her donor's infected lungs.Read More
Man due in court over theft of 'irreplaceable' San cave art
Ron Martin of the South African Heritage Resources Agency says the art is valuable beyond estimation.Read More
Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town
The Karl Bremer Hospital near Belville is the lastest site where healthcare workers are able to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the metro.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy
All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm.Read More
'We quit our jobs to make jam' - Couple shares success story
Jacobs Jam Company is a level 1 B-BBEE, female, youth-owned jam and sauce manufacturer, located in Ceres.Read More
Applications for matric supplementary exams now close on 31 March: Youth Capital
Matric learners who are unhappy with their final results can register for supplementary exams for a second chance at success.Read More
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education'
Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results.Read More