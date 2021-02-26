VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system'
Every Friday, we'll give you a round-up of the top stories, updates, and interviews surrounding the vaccine rollout.
What's the latest?
A total of 7,116 vaccines have been administered in the Western Cape as of 5pm on 24 February.
That's more than half of the first batch of 13,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines that allocated to the province last week. This number will increase when new data is released later on Friday afternoon.
Western Cape officials have set a target to vaccinate at least 1,000 healthcare workers every day, but they've had some issues along the way - including queue-jumpers.
The Johnson &Johnson single-dose vaccine is being administered to health workers as part of the Sisonke implementation study.
The vaccine will arrive in four tranches, which will be administered to health care workers over a period of eight weeks.
Premier Winde says the first batch of vaccines was limited to the immediate sub-districts near the four current vaccine sites but additional facilities and areas in the province will be added as the next tranches arrive.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
