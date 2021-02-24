Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

J&J jab: WC health workers must bring ID and job proof on top of vaccine ticket

24 February 2021 6:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Healthcare workers
Johnson & Johnson
COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Western Cape Covid-19 vaccine
vaccine ticket

The Western Cape Health Department says it's implementing additional security measures after reports of vaccine queue-jumping in the province.

Healthcare workers arriving at vaccine sites will have to present their ID document and some form of proof verifying their profession, such as a hospital staff card.

Furthermore, the provincial health department says hospital managers and other supervisors will also have to confirm the working status of each vaccine recipient.

This comes after a frontline doctor based in the Western Cape alleged that some back-office health staffers are getting vaccinated before frontline doctors who are at a higher risk.

The doctor spoke to CapeTalk on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised.

RELATED: Office clerks and med students jumping vaccine queue, frontline doctor alleges

"There's definitely an issue around people gaming the system," the department's Dr Saadiq Kariem tells CapeTalk.

We've put out further measures. Beside the e-voucher, we will now be requiring healthcare workers to bring with them to the vaccination site proof that they are a healthcare worker. Either a staff card... or proof of registration wit the HPSCA and an ID along with them.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We'll match that against the list that we have of people that we expect to come to the site.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Non-healthcare workers have attempted to game the system by falsifying information on the electronic EVDS system to get a voucher... some have apparently got vaccinated in other provinces.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

RELATED: Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says vaccine queue-jumping is unacceptable. He has stressed that high-risk healthcare workers must get first priority.

Premier Winde says health officials have been working on resolving "teething" issues during the first phase of the rollout, including queue management and the SMS notification system.

I also put out a warning today: It's absolutely unacceptable if you're trying to squeeze in as a frontline health worker when in actual fact you may be stuck in an admin office or something. That's unacceptable and totally unfair for our frontline workers.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We've got to use this as a learning curve... We're learning from what's happening right now.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We're training as much as possible. We've got 3,562 vaccinators registered of which 1,444 are trained as part of that plan.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I really don't think we should be rolling out vaccines for the next two years... If national can't supply and there's a shortfall, we'll try to fill up that shortfall.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

WATCH: Western Cape Government hosts weekly digicon:

Listen to Dr Saadiq Kariem in conversation with John Maytham:

Listen to Premier Alan Winde in conversation with John Maytham:




