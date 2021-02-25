How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine
How can we make sure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine, and that wealthier nations don't stockpile the inoculations at the expense of poorer countries?
Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, is the WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer to find out.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149936931_tired-depressed-female-african-nurse-wearing-face-mask-sits-on-hospital-floor-.html?term=healthcare%2Bworker%2Bcrying&vti=n940zq2mlosalb367j-1-86
