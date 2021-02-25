How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk: Young Ministers The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African Government

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Today at 11:05 Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-What is an Innovation Budget? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Today at 11:32 M&M Academy-Matric in the arts Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rolf Pearson

Today at 12:10 PSA input on Budget Vote to be delivered by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa

Today at 12:15 BUDGET SPEECH REVIEW OF NOTE BY SAIPA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ettienne Retief

Today at 12:23 Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling - legal implications The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:27 The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services battle fire in Franschhoek The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department

Today at 12:37 Celebrating hard-working matriculant The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Annushka Isaacs - Matriculant at Modderdam High School

Today at 12:40 Why the Sin tax increase might not influence an addicts' behavior The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adrie Vermeulen, Sanca spokesperson

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 18:09 Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American

Today at 18:13 Discovery Holdings financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:23 Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group

Today at 18:26 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:38 Distell half year profits jump by 14% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

Today at 19:08 JSE results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

