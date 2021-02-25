Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine

25 February 2021 9:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
vaccines
Covid-19 vaccines

WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates.

How can we make sure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine, and that wealthier nations don't stockpile the inoculations at the expense of poorer countries?

Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, is the WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer to find out.




