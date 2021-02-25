eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'
An eNCA journalist is under fire for appearing to treat two politicians - one black, one white - differently during a post-budget interview on Wednesday.
Political reporter Lindsay Dentlinger was interviewing Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald who conducted the interview without a mask.
As the interview finished and Groenewald left the shot, UDM Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa took his place and began to remove his mask, leading Dentlinger to ask him to keep it on.
On Thursday morning #eNCA was trending on Twitter, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias.
Are you White ? If yes no problem.. Are you Black ? If yes then keep your mask on ENCA does not want your "Blackish" Covid19 🙄🙄🙄🙄 Our sin is to be black in this country white arrogance has been revived by Cyril Ramaphosa and his people .. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/38OeGK3ikp— Zama Zulu (@Zamazulue) February 25, 2021
The Economic Freedom Fighter's Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed into the controversy, claming that far from being 'unconscious' bias, the actions were deliberate and racist.
'it is conscious, deliberate, decided upon & a normal way white people treat and relate to blacks [SIC] people!"
It is NOT unconscious bias! it’s RACISM! This is RACISM. When you say “unconscious” it’s like you are racism she doesn’t intend it, it slips out! But it is conscious, deliberate, decided upon & a normal way white people treat and relate to blacks people!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 25, 2021
pic.twitter.com/X6eopNK0DS
Replying to a Tweet showing footage of the incident under the heading: How media treat Europeans vs how they treat Africans - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa called for eNCA to apologise.
The era of separate development of Verwoerd is gone, he wrote, 'they can't have separate policies in enforcing Covid-19 regulations.'
They must apologize Qha! They can’t have separate policies in enforcing Covid-19 Regulations. The era of Seperate Development of Verwoerd is gone.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 24, 2021
But while some found nothing wrong with Dentlinger's behaviour.....
Its a different story to remove a mask and not having it. Peter didnt have a mask, on the 3rd frame the guys was asked to cover his nose. Akuna racism niks lana. Black people like becoming victims kungenasidingo. pic.twitter.com/Ox9EVwhD3w— #PutSouthAfricansFirst (@okaMashaba) February 25, 2021
Another Twitter user Maphanga Maseko says he's made an official complaint about the incident to the South African Human Rights Commission, suggesting Dentlinger's actions portrayed 'black people as Covid-19 spreaders'.
@EFFSouthAfrica @MbuyiseniNdlozi @Julius_S_Malema @TimesLIVE @BuangJones Here is my official complaint against @eNCA @metrobabe and @GarethCliff #enca pic.twitter.com/BXlU9FFPnA— Maphanga Maseko (@maphanga_maseko) February 25, 2021
Addressing the topic on 'Barbs Wire' on The Kieno Kammies Show, digital editor Barbara Freidman says it appears it's not the first time the reporter has taken a black politician to task over not wearing mask.
They also have pulled out an interview they did outside of court with Bongani Bongo...where she not only tells him to put his mask on but she then even says please move it up over your nose.Barbara Freidman, Digital Editor - Cape Talk
And there's videos of her interviewing other people in the Parliamentary precinct, John Steenhuisen at SONA, where she interviews him without a mask.Barbara Freidman, Digital Editor - Cape Talk
