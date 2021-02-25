[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered
For those who're still struggling to get their heads (and tongues) around the new name for Port Elizabeth, The Kiffness singer David Scott has got you covered.
He's released a video on YouTube reimagining the Miriam Makeba classic Qongqothwane (The Click Song).
Mariam Makeba - The Click Song (New SA Cities Version)https://t.co/UCrIurQIPa pic.twitter.com/7rzgZDlZkF— David Scott (@TheKiffness) February 24, 2021
Calling his cover the 'New SA Cities Version', Scott sings the new names of South African cities like Maclear, King William's Town, and Port Elizabeth to the familiar tune of Qongqothwane.
"Gqeberha, Qonce, Nqanqarhu x 4 (Port Elizabeth, King William’s Town, Maclear)
Ndiya eGqeberha, Qonce neNqanqarhu x 4 (I’m going to Port Elizabeth, King William’s Town & Maclear)"
The name change, approved and gazetted by sports, arts, and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has polarized South Africans with some calling it a 'waste of money', while others supported the move saying it is important that names of towns reflect the history of all South Africans.
What a achievement!! How many jobs did you create & how much money have you wasted?— Gate Capital UK Limited🇬🇧 (@Gate_Capital_Uk) February 24, 2021
If renaming Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha is costly and a waste of money to you, so be it!— Tumelo Warona (@DjNewAfrica) February 24, 2021
There's no amount of money that can buy our identity. We are not tenants in our land.
True... Name changes don’t fix service delivery.— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) February 24, 2021
But you bitching about not being able to pronounce #Gqeberha isn’t going to improve @GovernmentZA performance or fix social discord either.
RELATED: Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!)
During an episode of British TV quiz show, QI in 2013 comedian Trevor Noah delighted host Stephen Fry with an impromptu performance of the Makeba classic, leading Fry to quip 'you've seduced me?'
Click below to watch the late Miriam Mabeka performing Qongqothwane (The Click Song) live in Cannes in 1963
