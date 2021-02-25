EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic
Some senior officials in Russia's judiciary could face EU sanctions in the coming days, according to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).
DW correspondent Helen Seeney says the EU has agreed to impose sanctions on some Russian leaders over the jailing of the country's opposition leader and anti-corruption crusader Alexei Navalny.
Diplomatic relations between Russia and the EU are said to be at an all-time low, Seeney tells CapeTalk.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already threatened to cut ties with the EU in the event of sanctions.Helen Seeney, Producer of Deutsche Welle’s Inside Europe programme
The measures are likely to be directed against four high-ranking Russian officials, including the prosecutor-general and the director of Russia's federal investigative committee. But none of those listed are in President Putin's inner circle, which would presumably have had the most impact on the Kremlin.Helen Seeney, Producer of Deutsche Welle’s Inside Europe programme
The EU has given the green light to sanctions. But the block has yet to specify the targets.Helen Seeney, Producer of Deutsche Welle’s Inside Europe programme
The relations between the EU and Russia haven't been this bad - according to some analysts - since the end of the cod war.Helen Seeney, Producer of Deutsche Welle’s Inside Europe programme
Listen to the Deutsche Welle news segment for more info:
