'I kept going and focused on my goals' - Bonteheuwel teen on acing her matric
Annushka was one of the top students in her class, despite the tough realities she faced living in the gang-infested area.
The 18-year-old says she plans to study occupational therapy at the University of Cape Town if she can secure funding for her studies this year.
In addition, the bright young woman says she wants to pay it forward and start some kind of community initiative.
The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, and the national pass rate is 76.2%.
Annushka tells CapeTalk that her family has been very supportive of her goals and dreams.
That never [caused me to] lose focus or feel that I won't be able to make it. Sometimes I had a bit of a doubt, but I still kept going. Never mind my circumstances - I just focused on my goals.Annushka Isaacs, Matriculant at Modderdam High School
[My family] always motivated me and reminded me that I could do it at times when I felt like everything was too much for me to handle.Annushka Isaacs, Matriculant at Modderdam High School
My plan is to study Occupational Therapy starting this year at UCT. I'm just waiting to hear back from NSFAS for my bursary application.Annushka Isaacs, Matriculant at Modderdam High School
I also want to have ventures on the side to help my community and give back to where I come frm.Annushka Isaacs, Matriculant at Modderdam High School
