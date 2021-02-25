[FIRE UPDATE] Fire Services continue to battle fires in Cape Winelands
This week a fire that started in the Overberg moved to the Cape Winelands and firefighters began fighting a fire in the valleys at the back of Banhoek and Berg River Dam outside Franschhoek, in the Western Cape, reported EyeWitness News.
The fire has been fueled by a mixture of dense mixed vegetation and a strong breeze.
Cape Winelands firefighters are attending to a fire in the valleys at the back of Banhoek and Bergriver Dam outside Franschhoek. | @Shamiela_fisher https://t.co/vHxXnX1ADY pic.twitter.com/yZbcxaVbg3— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) February 24, 2021
Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department's Jo-Anne Otto talks to Amy McIver about the fires raging through the Cape Winelands.
At the moment there are continued active fire-fighting activities which include ground teams, purpose-built vehicles going up to the fireline, and managing any flare-ups that do occur.Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District - Western Cape Health
She says there has been no need for evacuations so far.
We have, however, requested that landowners move any flammable material away from the edge of the veld where the fires are.Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District - Western Cape Health
Warm weather and winds do cause already contained areas to flare up, she explains, and teams have to return to those sites.
These ground crews actually walk to the fires.Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District - Western Cape Health
Listen to the update from Jo-Anne Otto in the audio below:
#MountainFire Mountain on fire at Franschoek. Western Cape... @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @wo_fire pic.twitter.com/QAgPC2VzNj— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) February 24, 2021
