China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case
A court in Bejing has ordered a man to pay his ex-wife 50,000 yuan (R114 000) for the domestic work she carried out during the course of their five-year marriage.
In the landmark ruling the Fangshan District Court ruled that the man pay not only monthly alimony payments but also a one-off lump sum for the housework done by his former spouse.
"Housework constitutes intangible property value," the judge told reporters on Monday.
Attorney Maushami Chettty at Araya Legal says it's a step in the right direction in term of recognising 'the unpaid labour of women and what that is valued at'.
But she adds that there has been criticism in respect of the amount awarded by the court.
If you had to pay a full-time cleaner or nanny it would have been a lot more than that R112 000-odd over that five-year period.Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal
Globally, unpaid labour of women is worth $10.8 trillon a year and this arises out of historical gender norms.Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal
Listen to the full conversation below:
