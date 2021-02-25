Strong recovery for 2nd half of 2020 sees Anglo American weather a tough year
In 2020 we saw much of the world tested to its limits by Covid-19. I am immensely proud of how our team of more than 95,000 people across Anglo American pulled together to do what’s right for each other, for our many stakeholders across society and the business."Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American
Anglo American has posted its results for 2020, emphasizing the resilience of its diversified mining business.
In the first half, Anglo's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dropped around 40% to R49 billion ($3.4 billion).
The second half of 2020 saw the miner's best performance for this period in the last decade.
Arabile Gumede interviews CEO Mark Cutifani about weathering the Covid storm, and Anglo's future plans.
We started off the year not as well as we'd like... but the [PGM. platinum group metals] prices have been great and the team's done a good job in getting the business back up...Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American
It's been a stellar year - I think it's a record financial performance for the AngloPlats [Anglo American Platinum] business...Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American
Cutifani balances this by saying Anglo's not out of the woods yet.
He expects that by the end of February, employees across all its operations will have been tested for Covid.
The mining giant will be focusing on incremental modernisation to boost productivity going forward.
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200605769/149470054-dump-trucks-transporting-platinum-ore-for-processing.jpg
More from Business
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing'
Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini.Read More
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth'
Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us
Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?Read More
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm
Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers.Read More
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'
Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.Read More
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.Read More
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future'
It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.Read More