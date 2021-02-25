Strong recovery for 2nd half of 2020 sees Anglo American weather a tough year

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sink... 25 February 2021 6:58 PM
'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight' Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesi... 25 February 2021 5:25 PM
The good, the bad and the ugly of the Expropriation Bill There are just three days left for members of the public to have their say on the Expropriation Bill. 25 February 2021 5:12 PM
View all Local
'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution' Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel. 25 February 2021 12:17 PM
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism' #eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias. 25 February 2021 11:35 AM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Politics
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
Strong recovery for 2nd half of 2020 sees Anglo American weather a tough year 'I am immensely proud of how our team of more than 95,000 people across Anglo American pulled together' says CEO Mark Cutifani. 25 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Business
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha. 25 February 2021 12:42 PM
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Entertainment
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
View all World
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Strong recovery for 2nd half of 2020 sees Anglo American weather a tough year

25 February 2021 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Anglo American
Mark Cutifani
Angloplats
Arabile Gumede
Natascha Viljoen
COVID-19

'I am immensely proud of how our team of more than 95,000 people across Anglo American pulled together' says CEO Mark Cutifani.
© Michael Turner/123rf.com

In 2020 we saw much of the world tested to its limits by Covid-19. I am immensely proud of how our team of more than 95,000 people across Anglo American pulled together to do what’s right for each other, for our many stakeholders across society and the business."

Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American

Anglo American has posted its results for 2020, emphasizing the resilience of its diversified mining business.

In the first half, Anglo's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dropped around 40% to R49 billion ($3.4 billion).

The second half of 2020 saw the miner's best performance for this period in the last decade.

Arabile Gumede interviews CEO Mark Cutifani about weathering the Covid storm, and Anglo's future plans.

We started off the year not as well as we'd like... but the [PGM. platinum group metals] prices have been great and the team's done a good job in getting the business back up...

Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American

It's been a stellar year - I think it's a record financial performance for the AngloPlats [Anglo American Platinum] business...

Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American

Cutifani balances this by saying Anglo's not out of the woods yet.

He expects that by the end of February, employees across all its operations will have been tested for Covid.

The mining giant will be focusing on incremental modernisation to boost productivity going forward.

Listen to the interview on The Money Show:




25 February 2021 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Anglo American
Mark Cutifani
Angloplats
Arabile Gumede
Natascha Viljoen
COVID-19

More from Business

Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing'

25 February 2021 7:41 PM

Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth'

25 February 2021 7:27 PM

Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital

24 February 2021 7:39 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

24 February 2021 7:17 PM

'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us

24 February 2021 7:15 PM

Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm

24 February 2021 11:06 AM

Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'

23 February 2021 9:00 PM

Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future'

23 February 2021 7:18 PM

It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'

Politics Local

[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket

Local

'I kept going and focused on my goals' - Bonteheuwel teen on acing her matric

China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case

World

[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Liquidator: Prasa may get 'something' from R2.6bn it paid Swifambo for trains

25 February 2021 7:14 PM

A dud Budget Speech: Black Sash not pleased with low increase on social grants

25 February 2021 6:36 PM

4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school

25 February 2021 5:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA