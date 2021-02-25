Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: DW Hour
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sink... 25 February 2021 6:58 PM
'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight' Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesi... 25 February 2021 5:25 PM
View all Local
'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution' Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel. 25 February 2021 12:17 PM
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism' #eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias. 25 February 2021 11:35 AM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha. 25 February 2021 12:42 PM
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Entertainment
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
View all World
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner

25 February 2021 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
corporate taxes
Edward Kieswetter
PPE procurement
budget2021

'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.

As an ordinary South African, not even as the commissioner of Sars, one is infuriated by the level of corruption!

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Edward Kieswetter is the Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and has a close-up view of the effects of corruption.

Bruce Whitfield interviewed the Sars boss after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented his 2021 Budget.

RELATED: No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

The amount of taxes we collect is a function of the state of the economy and the effective administration of the tax laws. We've had a bit of both - that leads us to the R100 billion more than the minister announced in October.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

I would be the first to say 'we still have a long way to go' but we've seen more effective collection of debt, a significant increase in the number of litigation cases that are won in our favour... It's not one single silver bullet. It's a number of little things we are doing which has also created the opportunity for the minister to hold back on the R40 billion that he said he has to raise taxes by.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

On the fiscal sustainability we are not out of the woods. Approaching 90% of debt to GDP is not a nice place to be if you're paying almost 21c in every rand collected just to service your debt, not even to pay the principal.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

It's all about the choices South Africa makes now and their effective implementation, says the commissioner.

He discusses the positive signal the announcement of a corporate tax reduction sends to the markets.

However, that needs to be accompanied by effective administration.

We still have too many areas of abuse... If you expand your base and improve your collection and administrative capability, it creates the headroom for the minister to keep true to his promise.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

We saw the PPE level of corruption and let me tell you, we are actively working on this... We've already collected close to R175 million of those taxes; people who just defraud the system.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

It's often state-sponsored corruption, which should outrage South Africans and then people have the moral justification... So yes, our work is made hard by inefficient government spending where that will happen and by corrupt procurement practises.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak out and specifically to speak truth to power.

But thankfully, he adds, Sars has diligent and hardworking officials who continue to knuckle down and do their work.

So I am unapologetic and I speak out to my colleagues in government to say, while we don't allocate money, the extent and the quality of money spends directly impacts on the tax morality of South Africa and therefore directly on my work.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Skip to 6:47 in the audio clip to listen to Kieswetter's passionate argument:




25 February 2021 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
corporate taxes
Edward Kieswetter
PPE procurement
budget2021

More from Business

As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion

25 February 2021 8:28 PM

Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing'

25 February 2021 7:41 PM

Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth'

25 February 2021 7:27 PM

Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong recovery for 2nd half of 2020 sees Anglo American weather a tough year

25 February 2021 7:01 PM

'I am immensely proud of how our team of more than 95,000 people across Anglo American pulled together' says CEO Mark Cutifani.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital

24 February 2021 7:39 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

24 February 2021 7:17 PM

'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us

24 February 2021 7:15 PM

Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm

24 February 2021 11:06 AM

Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'

23 February 2021 9:00 PM

Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy

25 February 2021 6:58 PM

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sinkhole tragedy on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight'

25 February 2021 5:25 PM

Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The good, the bad and the ugly of the Expropriation Bill

25 February 2021 5:12 PM

There are just three days left for members of the public to have their say on the Expropriation Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[FIRE UPDATE] Fire Services continue to battle fires in Cape Winelands

25 February 2021 2:24 PM

Ground teams, purpose-built vehicles at the fireline, and managing any flare-ups continues says Jo-Anne Otto of WC Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket

25 February 2021 2:12 PM

A video showing a woman removing her panties and turning them into a makeshift mask has gone viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment

25 February 2021 1:53 PM

While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered

25 February 2021 12:42 PM

Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'

25 February 2021 11:35 AM

#eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital

24 February 2021 7:39 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder

22 February 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow

19 February 2021 1:31 PM

"In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'

19 February 2021 10:56 AM

"Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'

18 February 2021 7:40 PM

Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla

18 February 2021 12:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student

18 February 2021 11:05 AM

"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc?

17 February 2021 1:54 PM

"The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution'

25 February 2021 12:17 PM

Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'

25 February 2021 11:35 AM

#eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

24 February 2021 7:17 PM

'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education'

24 February 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!)

24 February 2021 10:54 AM

Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'

24 February 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA

23 February 2021 1:46 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says easing lockdown regs will allow people to move from non-economically active category.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped

23 February 2021 12:19 PM

The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi

23 February 2021 9:48 AM

Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'

Politics Local

[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket

Local

'I kept going and focused on my goals' - Bonteheuwel teen on acing her matric

China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case

World

[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Stats SA: Over 70% of black children live without their biological dads at home

25 February 2021 8:27 PM

Boko Haram claims deadly rocket attack on Nigerian city

25 February 2021 8:26 PM

Liquidator: Prasa may get 'something' from R2.6bn it paid Swifambo for trains

25 February 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA