The good, the bad and the ugly of the Expropriation Bill
The window for public comment on government's Expropriation Bill closes this coming Sunday 28 February.
CapeTalk's John Maytham spoke to Zenande Booi from the Land and Accountability Centre which has been working with communities who have 'unregistered rights' and people who hold 'customary rights' to land.
She says in respect of those people, the bill offers something previous legislation hasn't:
This Expropriation Bill is actually the first time that an expropriation bill recognises that rights like that exist.Zenande Booi, Lead Land Researcher - Land and Accountability Centre
So it's incredibly important and is a good first step at recognising the history of why certain rights are protected more than others.Zenande Booi, Lead Land Researcher - Land and Accountability Centre
So are concerns that the bill gives the government overarching powers in respect of all land and property, founded?
Booi says, not really.
In fact, it actually has a lot more protection for landowners than the previous 1975 Expropriation Bill.Zenande Booi, Lead Land Researcher - Land and Accountability Centre
RELATED: 'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution'
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Local
MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy
Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sinkhole tragedy on Thursday.Read More
'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight'
Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesight.Read More
[FIRE UPDATE] Fire Services continue to battle fires in Cape Winelands
Ground teams, purpose-built vehicles at the fireline, and managing any flare-ups continues says Jo-Anne Otto of WC Health.Read More
[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket
A video showing a woman removing her panties and turning them into a makeshift mask has gone viral on social media.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered
Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.Read More
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'
#eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More