The good, the bad and the ugly of the Expropriation Bill

25 February 2021 5:12 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Expropriated property
Expropriation Bill
Land
Land expropriation

There are just three days left for members of the public to have their say on the Expropriation Bill.

The window for public comment on government's Expropriation Bill closes this coming Sunday 28 February.

CapeTalk's John Maytham spoke to Zenande Booi from the Land and Accountability Centre which has been working with communities who have 'unregistered rights' and people who hold 'customary rights' to land.

She says in respect of those people, the bill offers something previous legislation hasn't:

This Expropriation Bill is actually the first time that an expropriation bill recognises that rights like that exist.

Zenande Booi, Lead Land Researcher - Land and Accountability Centre

So it's incredibly important and is a good first step at recognising the history of why certain rights are protected more than others.

Zenande Booi, Lead Land Researcher - Land and Accountability Centre

So are concerns that the bill gives the government overarching powers in respect of all land and property, founded?

Booi says, not really.

In fact, it actually has a lot more protection for landowners than the previous 1975 Expropriation Bill.

Zenande Booi, Lead Land Researcher - Land and Accountability Centre

RELATED: 'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution'




25 February 2021 5:12 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Expropriated property
Expropriation Bill
Land
Land expropriation

