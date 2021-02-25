MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy
Four boys died earlier this month after they fell into a sinkhole in Nyanga near the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp.
MEC Madikizela says a technical investigation into the tragic accident has revealed the following:
- The theft of sand filling by criminals led to the tragic accident
Investigators have found that the theft of sand used to fill the holes along the roads contributed to the tragic incident.
The area where the boys were playing on Monday 8 February had apparently been compromised over the previous weekend by thieves who stole filling material from the embankment, according to the MEC.
It's reported that criminals had dug out large amounts of sand from the embankment of the road. This resulted in the material above collapsing while the children were playing there, unaware of the danger.
RELATED: N2 sinkhole: 'Taking sand from built road embankment is theft'
They were unaware that the area they were playing in had been undermined over the prior weekend by criminals stealing fill material from the embankment. The tragic outcome was the sand collapsed and the children were buried beneath it.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government
Criminals with no thought other than their own gain and no consideration for the safety of others put the lives of these children at risk. The result is this tragedy.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government
- Road inspection was carried out three days before tragedy
The Department of Transport and Public Works inspected the site on Friday 5 February before the incident and found no fault at the time.
Inspectors who conduct routine road maintenance checks believe that the theft must have taken place after the inspection during the course of the weekend.
Our records show that the site where this tragedy unfolded was inspected on the Friday before the Monday when the incident occurred, and no problems were identified.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government
As a result, it is clear that the theft of the filling must have taken place after the inspection took place, and over the weekend.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government
- Issues with ongoing theft and vandalism
In the last 12 months, the MEC says teams have attended to over 110 complaints to repair and rectify damages arising from vandalism.
He says the department and its contractors are facing various challenges in responding to ongoing theft and vandalism.
He says the Borcherd’s Quarry interchange has had 12 incidents linked to electrical cable theft and eight relating to filling and materials since July 2020.
RELATED: Family member of Borcherds Quarry sandpit tragedy speaks out
Click here to read the full summary of the investigation and its findings.
More from Local
'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight'
Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesight.Read More
The good, the bad and the ugly of the Expropriation Bill
There are just three days left for members of the public to have their say on the Expropriation Bill.Read More
[FIRE UPDATE] Fire Services continue to battle fires in Cape Winelands
Ground teams, purpose-built vehicles at the fireline, and managing any flare-ups continues says Jo-Anne Otto of WC Health.Read More
[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket
A video showing a woman removing her panties and turning them into a makeshift mask has gone viral on social media.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered
Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.Read More
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'
#eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More