MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy





Four boys died earlier this month after they fell into a sinkhole in Nyanga near the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp.

MEC Madikizela says a technical investigation into the tragic accident has revealed the following:

The theft of sand filling by criminals led to the tragic accident

Investigators have found that the theft of sand used to fill the holes along the roads contributed to the tragic incident.

The area where the boys were playing on Monday 8 February had apparently been compromised over the previous weekend by thieves who stole filling material from the embankment, according to the MEC.

It's reported that criminals had dug out large amounts of sand from the embankment of the road. This resulted in the material above collapsing while the children were playing there, unaware of the danger.

Criminals with no thought other than their own gain and no consideration for the safety of others put the lives of these children at risk. The result is this tragedy. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government

Road inspection was carried out three days before tragedy

The Department of Transport and Public Works inspected the site on Friday 5 February before the incident and found no fault at the time.

Inspectors who conduct routine road maintenance checks believe that the theft must have taken place after the inspection during the course of the weekend.

Issues with ongoing theft and vandalism

In the last 12 months, the MEC says teams have attended to over 110 complaints to repair and rectify damages arising from vandalism.

He says the department and its contractors are facing various challenges in responding to ongoing theft and vandalism.

He says the Borcherd’s Quarry interchange has had 12 incidents linked to electrical cable theft and eight relating to filling and materials since July 2020.

Click here to read the full summary of the investigation and its findings.