WC health officials to increase vaccine sites when next J&J tranche arrives
This is according to Premier Alan Winde who hosted his weekly digital press conference on Wednesday.
There are currently four vaccine sites in the Cape metro after the Karl Bremer vaccination site opened on Tuesday.
The other sites, Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, and Khayelitsha Hospital.
RELATED: Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be rolled out in four tranches, which will be administered to health care workers over a period of eight weeks.
Premier Winde says vaccine sites will increase and spread across the province with the arrival of every tranche.
The second tranche is expected to arrive in South Africa over the weekend.
"Other facilities and areas in the province will be added in tranches 2, 3, and 4", Winde explains.
In the second tranche, vaccinations will be administered at 10 sites. In the third tranche, there will be 17 sites and in tranche 4, officials will conduct “mop-up activities” to vaccinate as many health care workers as possible across the province.
WATCH: Western Cape Digital Press Conference
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
