eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias
eNCA journalist Lindsay Dentlinger has been accused of racism after videos circulated on Twitter showing her interviewing maskless white politicians but ordering black politicians to mask up.
During the 2021 Budget Speech interviews outside Parliament, Dentlinger interviewed FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald without a mask.
In an interview shortly thereafter, Dentlinger instructs UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi to put a mask on.
Other videos have since emerged online suggesting that this was not an isolated incident.
However, eNCA claims Dentlinger's behaviour was not racially motivated or done with malicious intent.
In a statement, the broadcaster describes Dentlinger as a "seasoned journalist" working under "the pressure of live TV".
Meanwhile, politicians, analysts, and media heavyweights are responding to the late-night statement issued by eNCA.
The UDM says it will be reporting the matter to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).
There have also been calls for South Africans to boycott the news channel, with the hashtag #eNCAMustFall trending.
Organizations often protect their own in such cases and instead of reflecting & taking accountability, ENCA is effectively saying that we’re making seeing things pic.twitter.com/8KN4v8aFdg— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 26, 2021
#eNCARacism: @eNCA has defended its racist treatment of UDM Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa. No surprise there.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 26, 2021
Arrogance and racism, what a combination.
We will take this up with BCCSA and SAHRC today.@UDmRevolution @N_Kwankwa pic.twitter.com/C5tf6v6yWQ
c) she wasn't "racially motivated or malicious" (based on what counter-argument and evidence??); d) calling critics "malicious" (did critics invente her words @eNCA ?)— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) February 25, 2021
Trust eNCA to defend nyolz.
eNCA should just say we won't get it right all the time and this time around one of our own got it wrong. There is simply no excuse for Madame's behaviour and they know it. We are not idiots and as people who have to deal with subtle racism our entire lives... this is BS.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 26, 2021
The project of white supremacy cannot conceive of white people as guilty in relation to black people. So, institutions defend white innocence even in the face of clear wrongdoing. Preserving white innocence is paramount. Where there is interracial conflict, white is always right.— Sisonke Msimang (@Sisonkemsimang) February 26, 2021
This is not it.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2021
This is not the time @eNCA for circuitous explanations and flimsy rationalizations.
You are hurting your brand with this type of public engagement on this matter. pic.twitter.com/fpmytvspAx
How are these isolated incidents?— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 26, 2021
eNCA is taking us for a ride! https://t.co/Ge7tqAeuWr pic.twitter.com/X94o4ZarCj
Interesting: @eNCA don't deal with subliminal racism. Blatant attempt to make this innocuous & not a microcosm of our world..i.e consistently rendering superfluous, such grave "othering." I guess newsrooms are not ideological spaces anymore? And pressure of "live coverage?"🤣 https://t.co/aDBH2JVAGG— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 25, 2021
[ICYMI] Here's @eNCA s pathetic (but unsurprising) statement attempting, and failing, to defend racism #LindsayDentlinger : pic.twitter.com/8Z4JGnRTa6— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) February 25, 2021
Must allow for criticism, we all hear stories about that environment and hope to be proven wrong just this once, at least I do for the sake of my colleagues. Things Al, Sam and bo Phakamile went through shouldn’t have happen. Something must give— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) February 26, 2021
In a non-apology full of irrelevancies @eNCA merely say #LindsayDentlinger is experienced, was not inconsistent, malicious or racially-motivated in her consistently discriminatory conduct as seen on TV. They give no contrary evidence. And the victims of her conduct are nameless. pic.twitter.com/LdGvLubsqQ— ProfTinyiko Maluleke (@ProfTinyiko) February 26, 2021
Racism occurs along a continuum. From unintentional and most subtle, to openly intentional and directed. There is no “perceived” racism. It is what it is. The starting point on the subtle side, is unequivocal acknowledgement. Realise it. Then fix it. It takes your whole life.— JvL (@JvanLogg) February 26, 2021
If it was a reporter & during the days of ANN7 we would be calling for that entire station to shut down by DSTV. Why is eNCA treated differently? Every year theres something racist abt them but nothing ever happens. They’re always protected. Its time to remove eNCA #eNCAMUSTFALL— Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) February 26, 2021
Norman Munzhelele and John Bailey at @eNCA should be ashamed of themselves for writing that media statement. As Managing Editor and Managing Director they're telling the country including their staff, "Racism is okay if you are under work pressure."— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) February 25, 2021
Pressure *REVEALS* us.
You can also just say it is racist. If you won’t say it- then it’s unlikely anybody will say it! https://t.co/l8dBNBDNzC— Coceka Mfundisi (@Cmfundisi) February 25, 2021
The Human Rights Commission @HRC and the Broadcast Complaints Commission of South Africa @BCCSA should not wait for complaints to be lodged on the @eNCA racism debacle. They should be proactive and probe the complain.— Themba Sepotokele (@themba_s16) February 26, 2021
Looks like eNCA is "standing by their man".— Gcinashe Nqabeni (@GwithDDs) February 26, 2021
It was not a mistake. pic.twitter.com/kbYtU7299h— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) February 25, 2021
