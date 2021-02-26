Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases





Some Cape Town residents have reported anecdotally that there may be a stomach bug spreading across the metro.

However, the City of Cape Town says its data suggests otherwise.

According to the City's Zahid Badroodien, there has actually been a decline in the number of diarrheal cases this year.

He says this could be due to stricter hygiene measures during the Covid-19 pandemic or fewer people who are visiting public health facilities to report their cases.

While councillor Badroodien says water samples are tested rigorously every week, he's encouraged residents to report any isolated incidents of water contamination in specific communities.

Annually, between November and May, we usually record an increase in the number of diarrheal cases in the city. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

We've actually recorded a 25% drop in the overall caseload year-on-year in City health with the latest number being about 18,000 cases or diarrhea as compared to 2018/2019 which about 24,800 cases. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Our water samples are tested very regularly. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

If the water doesn't look as it should, residents must report it immediately. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

