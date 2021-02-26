Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases
Some Cape Town residents have reported anecdotally that there may be a stomach bug spreading across the metro.
However, the City of Cape Town says its data suggests otherwise.
According to the City's Zahid Badroodien, there has actually been a decline in the number of diarrheal cases this year.
He says this could be due to stricter hygiene measures during the Covid-19 pandemic or fewer people who are visiting public health facilities to report their cases.
While councillor Badroodien says water samples are tested rigorously every week, he's encouraged residents to report any isolated incidents of water contamination in specific communities.
Annually, between November and May, we usually record an increase in the number of diarrheal cases in the city.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
We've actually recorded a 25% drop in the overall caseload year-on-year in City health with the latest number being about 18,000 cases or diarrhea as compared to 2018/2019 which about 24,800 cases.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Our water samples are tested very regularly.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
If the water doesn't look as it should, residents must report it immediately.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gastroenteritis.html?oriSearch=tummy+bug&sti=nve7qv05jv0hdjylmr|&mediapopup=115146034
More from Local
WC health officials to increase vaccine sites when next J&J tranche arrives
Additional vaccine sites in other areas of the Western Cape will be gradually added as the next tranches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive.Read More
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias
News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racism.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy
Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sinkhole tragedy on Thursday.Read More
'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight'
Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesight.Read More
The good, the bad and the ugly of the Expropriation Bill
There are just three days left for members of the public to have their say on the Expropriation Bill.Read More
[FIRE UPDATE] Fire Services continue to battle fires in Cape Winelands
Ground teams, purpose-built vehicles at the fireline, and managing any flare-ups continues says Jo-Anne Otto of WC Health.Read More
[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket
A video showing a woman removing her panties and turning them into a makeshift mask has gone viral on social media.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered
Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.Read More