It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names
South Africans have been trying to get their tongues around some of the name changes in the Eastern Cape province.
A few towns, cities, and airports have been officially renamed this week. The changes were published in a government gazette on Tuesday.
Below are some of the new names:
- Port Elizabeth is now known as Gqeberha
- King William’s Town has been officially renamed to Qonce
- MaClear Town is now known as Nqanqarhu
- Berlin has become Ntabozuko
- Uitenhage is now called Kariega
- East London Airport has become King Phalo Airport
- Port Elizabeth International Airport is now Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.
The best way to pronounce Gqeberha is to break it down into three syllables.Bridgette Khumalo, isiXhosa tutor - Uthini
The click is always the worst part for many people, it's pretty intimidating. Make your tongue stiff at the roof of your mouth!Bridgette Khumalo, isiXhosa tutor - Uthini
Qonce is harder because there are two clicks.Bridgette Khumalo, isiXhosa tutor - Uthini
Listen to the helpful lesson on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/eastern_cape_south_africa_road.html?oriSearch=eastern+cape+south+africa&sti=lfsaqiew1964h5unta|&mediapopup=157062262
