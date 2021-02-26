It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names





South Africans have been trying to get their tongues around some of the name changes in the Eastern Cape province.

A few towns, cities, and airports have been officially renamed this week. The changes were published in a government gazette on Tuesday.

Below are some of the new names:

Port Elizabeth is now known as Gqeberha

King William’s Town has been officially renamed to Qonce

MaClear Town is now known as Nqanqarhu

Berlin has become Ntabozuko

Uitenhage is now called Kariega

East London Airport has become King Phalo Airport

Port Elizabeth International Airport is now Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

The best way to pronounce Gqeberha is to break it down into three syllables. Bridgette Khumalo, isiXhosa tutor - Uthini

The click is always the worst part for many people, it's pretty intimidating. Make your tongue stiff at the roof of your mouth! Bridgette Khumalo, isiXhosa tutor - Uthini

Qonce is harder because there are two clicks. Bridgette Khumalo, isiXhosa tutor - Uthini

