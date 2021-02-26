It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach
It's a new era for rugby in Western Province as the Stormers play their first match at the iconic stadium in Green Point.
RELATED: Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium
The Cape Town Stadium officially became the new home of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) this month after the union said goodbye to the Newlands Rugby Stadium.
Dobson says the club and WP Rugby are ready to put the negative publicity behind them to focus on this new chapter.
RELATED: Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings'
Some shots of our DHL Stormers training on their new home turf at Cape Town Stadium. #iamastormer #dhldelivers 🌞🏟️🔵⚪️📸: @callsignvector pic.twitter.com/8ZwX9WLQIo— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 24, 2021
Here is the DHL Stormers team that will start a new era at our new home, Cape Town Stadium, when they face the Toyota Cheetahs at 17h15 on Saturday. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/TmFd64KJ9p— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 24, 2021
It's a new era, we've had quite a bit of negative publicity for a while now and it's nice to start with something fresh and exciting like playing on that surface tomorrow.John Dobson, Coach - Western Province and DHL Stormers
We've been training there a bit, it's a brilliant facility.John Dobson, Coach - Western Province and DHL Stormers
Comparing Newlands and Cape Town Stadium is just not comparing like for like. They are different. One is historical and traditional, the crowd is close. It's completely different from Green Point - just the feel is so different.John Dobson, Coach - Western Province and DHL Stormers
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
