Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Highlighting the Newlands Forest car park crime spree
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
March Turnbull - Newlands Residents Association
Today at 15:50
Cape Town Drive-in reopening this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tyrone Rubin - Co-founder at Go Drive in SA
Today at 15:50
Rand Water plans major 30-hour long shutdown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Today at 16:05
DA asks Minister to investigate NAC contract breaks with more than 600 artists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco van Rensburg - Representative of the Theatre Collective
Today at 16:10
IFP's Hlengwa to meet with Lindsay Dentlinger following backlash
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Music with Craig Lucas - performing at Moonstruck this weekend!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Lucas - Artist
Today at 16:55
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha-Lee Davids - Host of An Hour With
Today at 17:05
"Creecy’s court action will delay the awarding of fishing rights once again" - DA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 17:10
Online booking system in License department in Gauteng not running successfully
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Raajih, Driving school Owner
Today at 17:20
Stormers are back in action this weekend vs Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:45
Moonstruck Musical Medley
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Treasury’s decision to cancel Section 12J investments “throwing the baby out with the bathwater”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Seeds of Kindness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC health officials to increase vaccine sites when next J&J tranche arrives Additional vaccine sites in other areas of the Western Cape will be gradually added as the next tranches of the Johnson & Johnson... 26 February 2021 11:15 AM
Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases The City of Cape Town says its health facilities have recorded a 25% decline in diarrheal cases amid concerns of a gastro surge. 26 February 2021 8:56 AM
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racis... 26 February 2021 8:08 AM
View all Local
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution' Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel. 25 February 2021 12:17 PM
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism' #eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias. 25 February 2021 11:35 AM
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape. 26 February 2021 9:49 AM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha. 25 February 2021 12:42 PM
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

26 February 2021 3:08 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Caster Semenya
European Court of Human Rights

Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was prevented from competing in any in women's events between 400m and one mile, her area of specialty, but she says she is not giving up the fight to compete internationally.

She failed in her bid to challenge the rules regarding testosterone levels in female athletes in the Court of Arbitration of Sports but has now decided to go to the European Court of Human Rights.

Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott talks to Amy McIver about the cases.

Nott says she and her legal team first appeared in the Court of Arbitration in Lausanne, Switzerland, and failed before a panel of two to one. They then moved to the Federal Supreme Court of appeal to appeal the finding but failed there too.

We have now applied to the European Court of Human Rights in Strassburg, France.

Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

From the beginning, the fight has always been about Caster and other women. She has really taken on the fight for those who can't speak, or frankly don't have the spirit Caster has to continue the fight.

Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

He says the legal team is investigating why Semenya has not been included in the South Africa Tokyo Olympics team.

Hold your horses on that. I foresee that she will be part of the squad and I foresee that she will be running - not necessarily in the 800m because she is banned in terms of the regulations to run that particular event. But it could be the 200 or the 2000m falling outside of that.

Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

He says it is unlikely the case will be heard in time to alter that for Tokyo, though the team has applied for an expedited hearing.

The South African government and Parliament... support her in her fight so it is fantastic to have the nation rally behind her.

Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

How is this impacting Semenya?

Funnily enough, when I said we would file in Strassberg...she said well. let's rock and roll. So that gives you some indication of where her mindset is.

Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

She's up for the fight. She always has been. It is quite extraordinary to have an athlete keep the focus on the track and keep winning the medals...and keep parallel to that a trail of fighting. You have to take your hat off to her indomitable spirit.

Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

Listen to the interview with Semenya's lawyer in the audio below:




26 February 2021 3:08 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Caster Semenya
European Court of Human Rights

More from World

China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case

25 February 2021 3:35 PM

The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic

25 February 2021 1:10 PM

The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home

24 February 2021 9:24 AM

The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

24 February 2021 6:52 AM

The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank

23 February 2021 6:38 PM

The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented

22 February 2021 9:04 AM

Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July

21 February 2021 12:54 PM

Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response

19 February 2021 5:48 PM

UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm

19 February 2021 8:20 AM

A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winter storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific

18 February 2021 4:48 PM

Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach

26 February 2021 2:12 PM

Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

24 February 2021 6:52 AM

The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer

19 February 2021 2:49 PM

The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings'

15 February 2021 3:41 PM

Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression

12 February 2021 12:41 PM

“Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands

3 February 2021 8:31 AM

For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid

30 January 2021 10:13 AM

Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium

23 January 2021 4:45 PM

Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

World Sport

eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias

Local Politics

Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases

Local

EWN Highlights

UK Supreme Court rejects IS bride's legal bid to return

26 February 2021 3:13 PM

ANCWL congratulates WC High Court for clearing Bongo of corruption

26 February 2021 3:04 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in a Q&A session with Sanef

26 February 2021 2:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA