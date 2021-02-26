Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
The two-time Olympic gold medalist was prevented from competing in any in women's events between 400m and one mile, her area of specialty, but she says she is not giving up the fight to compete internationally.
She failed in her bid to challenge the rules regarding testosterone levels in female athletes in the Court of Arbitration of Sports but has now decided to go to the European Court of Human Rights.
Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott talks to Amy McIver about the cases.
Nott says she and her legal team first appeared in the Court of Arbitration in Lausanne, Switzerland, and failed before a panel of two to one. They then moved to the Federal Supreme Court of appeal to appeal the finding but failed there too.
We have now applied to the European Court of Human Rights in Strassburg, France.Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer
From the beginning, the fight has always been about Caster and other women. She has really taken on the fight for those who can't speak, or frankly don't have the spirit Caster has to continue the fight.Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer
He says the legal team is investigating why Semenya has not been included in the South Africa Tokyo Olympics team.
Hold your horses on that. I foresee that she will be part of the squad and I foresee that she will be running - not necessarily in the 800m because she is banned in terms of the regulations to run that particular event. But it could be the 200 or the 2000m falling outside of that.Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer
He says it is unlikely the case will be heard in time to alter that for Tokyo, though the team has applied for an expedited hearing.
The South African government and Parliament... support her in her fight so it is fantastic to have the nation rally behind her.Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer
How is this impacting Semenya?
Funnily enough, when I said we would file in Strassberg...she said well. let's rock and roll. So that gives you some indication of where her mindset is.Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer
She's up for the fight. She always has been. It is quite extraordinary to have an athlete keep the focus on the track and keep winning the medals...and keep parallel to that a trail of fighting. You have to take your hat off to her indomitable spirit.Craig Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer
Listen to the interview with Semenya's lawyer in the audio below:
