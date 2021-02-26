Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire





Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, has been without water for days. Amy McIver spoke to Imtiaz Sooliman on Monday and he painted a bleak and dire situation.

Since then nothing has changed, and now service delivery protests have begun.

Sooliman talks to Amy McIver on Friday and says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged.

The water crisis continues to impact all citizens and businesses across the city, he says.

He says Gift of the Givers is working very closely with the municipality.

There is some good progress...We brought in three water tankers to support the areas working from 7 in the morning until almost 11 at night. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers

We've started putting JoJo tanks in more parts of the city...which helps people to help themselves at will. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers

He says 7 boreholes fully functional boreholes were drilled in 2019. The city has now agreed for pumps to be installed by Gift of the Givers.

As long as everything is at our cost it is fine, they say. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers

This will result in 700,000 litres of water being umped a day, he says.

Go to the Gift of the Givers website if you can help donate towards the water pumps.

Listen to the latest on the Makhanda water crisis from Imtiaz Sooliman in the audio below: