Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire
Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, has been without water for days. Amy McIver spoke to Imtiaz Sooliman on Monday and he painted a bleak and dire situation.
Since then nothing has changed, and now service delivery protests have begun.
Sooliman talks to Amy McIver on Friday and says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged.
The water crisis continues to impact all citizens and businesses across the city, he says.
He says Gift of the Givers is working very closely with the municipality.
There is some good progress...We brought in three water tankers to support the areas working from 7 in the morning until almost 11 at night.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
We've started putting JoJo tanks in more parts of the city...which helps people to help themselves at will.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
He says 7 boreholes fully functional boreholes were drilled in 2019. The city has now agreed for pumps to be installed by Gift of the Givers.
As long as everything is at our cost it is fine, they say.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
This will result in 700,000 litres of water being umped a day, he says.
Go to the Gift of the Givers website if you can help donate towards the water pumps.
Listen to the latest on the Makhanda water crisis from Imtiaz Sooliman in the audio below:
More from Local
VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system'
CapeTalk is introducing a weekly wrap of the latest vaccine news with a special focus on the Western Cape's rollout plan.Read More
WC health officials to increase vaccine sites when next J&J tranche arrives
Additional vaccine sites in other areas of the Western Cape will be gradually added as the next tranches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive.Read More
Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases
The City of Cape Town says its health facilities have recorded a 25% decline in diarrheal cases amid concerns of a gastro surge.Read More
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias
News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racism.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy
Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sinkhole tragedy on Thursday.Read More
'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight'
Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesight.Read More
The good, the bad and the ugly of the Expropriation Bill
There are just three days left for members of the public to have their say on the Expropriation Bill.Read More
[FIRE UPDATE] Fire Services continue to battle fires in Cape Winelands
Ground teams, purpose-built vehicles at the fireline, and managing any flare-ups continues says Jo-Anne Otto of WC Health.Read More
[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket
A video showing a woman removing her panties and turning them into a makeshift mask has gone viral on social media.Read More
More from Politics
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias
News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racism.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution'
Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel.Read More
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'
#eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy
All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm.Read More
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education'
Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results.Read More
Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!)
Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships.Read More
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'
Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says easing lockdown regs will allow people to move from non-economically active category.Read More