The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Do vaccines stop us being infected asymptotically? Jury is still out says Prof

26 February 2021 7:20 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Covid-19 vaccine rollout

MAC Vaccine chair Prof Barry Schoub says very few vaccines produce sterilising immunity, but it does reduce virus secretion.

Schoub says it is likely the second phase of the vaccine roll-out will begin in May, if not earlier in April.

Do vaccines stop someone from being infected asymptotically? This is a question often asked.

While there is data available on how effective the vaccine is on mild and moderate infections, and well as severe and hospitalised illness, says Schoub.

But we don't really have good data on how effective it will be in preventing people from being asymptomatically infected.

Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

Obviously, it does not really affect the person themselves because they don't have symptoms but it does affect the community if they are able to transmit infections.

Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

The jury is still out on that, he says.

There is not international literature that actually has got evidence of how effective vaccines are in preventing onward transmission.

Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

What we do know is that there are very few vaccines that produce what we call sterilising immunity - in other words, the person receiving the vaccine does not pick up the pathogen at all - that is very rare.

Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

Very few vaccines do that at all, he says. But in this case he does argue that once having had the vaccine it will secrete far less of the viirus.

Listen to the interview with Prof Schoub in the audio below:




