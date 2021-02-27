Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:10
PROFILE: IRSHAAD ALLY
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Irshaad Aly
Today at 09:50
MUSIC: LANGA MAVUSO
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Langa Mavuso - Musician
No Items to show
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 February 2021 8:02 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.

We kick off this Saturday morning with my TOP THREE picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend.

Sara-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk

1. Novalis Outdoor Thrift Fest

If you're a fan of thrifting, why not get down there and find all the treasures you need.

Organiser laura Rainbird just to Sara-Jayne and says the popularity of thrifting is on the rise.

More people are becoming vendors because they need alternative ways to earn money.

Laura Rainbird, Organiser and Founder - Novalis Outdoor Thrift Fest

Products are new, second-hand, and handmade local items.

Where: It's at The Novalis Ubuntu Institute in Wynberg.

When: It's open on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm. Entrance: R10.00

The usual 112 stalls have been reduced to 25 due to Covid protocols and entrance numbers are monitored to keep people safe.

She says 6 Thrift Fests are run each month all over Cape Town.

Contact her on thriftfest123@gmail.com

2. Breaker's Brunch

One Sara-Jayne can personally recommend having been there herself over the festive period.

It's the Dubai-style Breaker's Brunch at the Tobago's Restaurant, Bar, and Terrace at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.

What makes it unique is the live music and drinks, says Dominique van Wezop, F&B Operations ManagerRadisson Blue Hotel at the Waterfront - and there is one happening today!

3. Galileo Open Air Cinema on Saturday evening

Madagascar is showing tonight at the Galileo Drive-In at The Cape Academy in Constantia - David Ash, Co-owner - Galileo Open Air Cinema and has the details of the event.

Take a listen to Thrift Fest's Laura Rainbird and Dominique van Wezop, F&B Operations Manager, Radisson Blue Hotel at the Waterfront in the audio below:




