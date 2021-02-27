[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat
The wildfore currently raging in the Jonkershoek Valley remains out of control, reports the Western Cape government, and will continue through the weekend.
The Western Cape government is advising the elderly, frail, those with co-morbidities such as asthma, and young children to evacuate until the situation improves.
On Friday, it was reported that the total area that had been burned including the Overberg side is 8250 hectares.
Additional resources have been deployed and the number of firefighters on the ground now total 236. There are 22 fire fighting vehicles deployed and four fire-bombing helicopters, two Hueys, one Airforce Oryx and one BlackhawkAnton Bredell, MEC Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape
The hot weather temperatures and strong south-easter are not good news for firefighters battling the flames in the Jonkershoek area of Stellenbosch, says Jeff.
Stellies expecting temperatures around 34 degrees.Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report
Take a listen to Jeff Ayeliffe's Outdoor Report below:
