[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around





Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park, was just 13 years old when he first took heroin, and for the next 13 years, his life became a downward spiral into gangsterism and drug addiction which would ultimately leave him homeless and begging on the streets.

Despite numerous attempts at getting off the drugs and several stints in rehab facilities, says presenter Sara-Jayne King, Shannon couldn't seem to come right until four years ago something happened.

But today, not only is Shannon a devoted husband and present father he is also the founder of his own hugely popular fashion label STETS which started in April last year.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur talks to Sara-Jayne about what inspired him to turn his life around?

13-year's-old was what I was when I started with this bad-influence life. Shannon Caswell, Entrepreneur and Former heroin addict

He says he got involved in drugs in the Hanover Park community.

I got into drugs from age 13 to 24. I am now four years clean. Shannon Caswell, Entrepreneur and Former heroin addict

Listen to the interview with Shannon Casswell in the audio below: