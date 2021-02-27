Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label. 27 February 2021 9:00 AM
[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat The fire crested the Jonkershoek mountains on Friday. Firefighting continues throughout the weekend. Drop-off supplies needed. 27 February 2021 8:41 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
View all Local
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society. 27 February 2021 9:46 AM
Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged. 26 February 2021 3:51 PM
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racis... 26 February 2021 8:08 AM
View all Politics
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape. 26 February 2021 9:49 AM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha. 25 February 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around

27 February 2021 9:00 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
addiction
drug rehabilitation
Heroin addicts

Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.

Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park, was just 13 years old when he first took heroin, and for the next 13 years, his life became a downward spiral into gangsterism and drug addiction which would ultimately leave him homeless and begging on the streets.

Despite numerous attempts at getting off the drugs and several stints in rehab facilities, says presenter Sara-Jayne King, Shannon couldn't seem to come right until four years ago something happened.

But today, not only is Shannon a devoted husband and present father he is also the founder of his own hugely popular fashion label STETS which started in April last year.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur talks to Sara-Jayne about what inspired him to turn his life around?

13-year's-old was what I was when I started with this bad-influence life.

Shannon Caswell, Entrepreneur and Former heroin addict

He says he got involved in drugs in the Hanover Park community.

I got into drugs from age 13 to 24. I am now four years clean.

Shannon Caswell, Entrepreneur and Former heroin addict

Listen to the interview with Shannon Casswell in the audio below:




27 February 2021 9:00 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
addiction
drug rehabilitation
Heroin addicts

More from Local

[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat

27 February 2021 8:41 AM

The fire crested the Jonkershoek mountains on Friday. Firefighting continues throughout the weekend. Drop-off supplies needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 February 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire

26 February 2021 3:51 PM

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system'

26 February 2021 3:39 PM

CapeTalk is introducing a weekly wrap of the latest vaccine news with a special focus on the Western Cape's rollout plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC health officials to increase vaccine sites when next J&J tranche arrives

26 February 2021 11:15 AM

Additional vaccine sites in other areas of the Western Cape will be gradually added as the next tranches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases

26 February 2021 8:56 AM

The City of Cape Town says its health facilities have recorded a 25% decline in diarrheal cases amid concerns of a gastro surge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias

26 February 2021 8:08 AM

News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner

25 February 2021 8:43 PM

'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy

25 February 2021 6:58 PM

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sinkhole tragedy on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight'

25 February 2021 5:25 PM

Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 February 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names

26 February 2021 9:49 AM

isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion

25 February 2021 8:28 PM

Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment

25 February 2021 1:53 PM

While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

24 February 2021 3:26 PM

Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'

24 February 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award

23 February 2021 2:40 PM

Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat

Local

Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases

Local

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Nathaniel Julies murder trial expected to begin in March

27 February 2021 10:32 AM

ANC top 6 to meet with Zuma over his snubbing of the State Capture commission

27 February 2021 9:50 AM

Powerball Results: Friday, 26 February 2021

27 February 2021 8:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA