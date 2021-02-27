Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming
24-hour news broadcaster eNCA has defended its journalist Lindsay Dentlinger after intense online backlash over alleged racism.
Dentlinger has been accused of racism after videos circulated on Twitter showing her interviewing maskless white politicians but ordering black politicians to wear a mask.
It seems that in recent years we've seen a growth in so-called 'cancel culture' - this modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles.Sara-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk
But is this a helpful way to deal with racism, asks Sara-Jayne?
Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist, Dr Marthinus Conradie, speaking in his personal capacity, to further try and understand the complex issues.
Conradie says he offers some personal views grounded in Critical Race Theory.
I am not entirely certain that cancelling someone is an extremely effective way of dealing with racism, but it depends on, but it depends on the objectives that you are trying to pursue.Dr Marthinus Conradie, Critical Race Theorist
There is a difference between accountability and ostracism or shaming.Dr Marthinus Conradie, Critical Race Theorist
He suggests being cautious when it comes to 'cancel culture' or 'calling-out culture' in treating everything homogeneously.
'Cancel culture' or 'call-out culture' is a social construct. In other words, there is a range of practices and there are very different ways that people call for 'cancelling.Dr Marthinus Conradie, Critical Race Theorist
It depends on the context he says.
I am very cautious of slamming all the behaviour under the same category.Dr Marthinus Conradie, Critical Race Theorist
In the eNCA case, Conradie says there is a political constituency calling for an apology or accountability.
We are asking for accountability for something that might have been racist. That is a different thing from trying to ostracise or shame someone through methods such as calling for them to be fired.Dr Marthinus Conradie, Critical Race Theorist
Ostracising someone is unlikely to change their views, he adds.
That is something we have to think about. Are we simply trying to shame or ostracise someone, or are we trying to motivate an individual or collective to change whatever views they have?Dr Marthinus Conradie, Critical Race Theorist
Does 'cancelling' racists not, in fact, prevent and shut down meaningful dialogue, asks Sara-Jayne?
After 1994, when we were riding the high of rainbow nation rhetoric, part of the idea was that if we simply didn't talk about race.Dr Marthinus Conradie, Critical Race Theorist
Listen to the interview with Dr Conradie in the audio below:
