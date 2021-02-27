Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here
A South African short film focusing on gender-based violence makes its debut at the internationally renowned Pan African Film Festival this week, says presenter Sara-Jayne King.
We Are Dying Here is an intimate reflection on the impact of violence, harassment, abuse, rape, and femicide on everyday life.
It's the adaptation of the critically acclaimed stage performance of the same name by writer and director Siphokazi Jonas.
Sara-Jayne talks to Siphokazi Jonas who also stars in the picture and Rachel Kolisi who, along with husband Siya is making her executive producer debut with the film
They were just the most phenomenal team to work with.Rachel Kolisi, Executive Producer - We are Dying Here
The film is being debuted at the Pan African Film Festival which starts online on Sunday.
We saw something so valuable and so important...but also the most excellent piece of work and we absolutely wanted to be a part of their vision and what they wanted to achieve.Rachel Kolisi, Executive Producer - We Are Dying Here
It will have an impact internationally as gender-based violence is such a global issue, says Rachel.
The power of collaboration has been affirmed over and over in this process.Siphokazi Jonas, Director and Writer - We Are Dying Here
Take a listen to the interviews in the audio below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/wearedyingherefilm/
More from Local
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park
Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.Read More
[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around
Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.Read More
[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat
The fire crested the Jonkershoek mountains on Friday. Firefighting continues throughout the weekend. Drop-off supplies needed.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.Read More
Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system'
CapeTalk is introducing a weekly wrap of the latest vaccine news with a special focus on the Western Cape's rollout plan.Read More
WC health officials to increase vaccine sites when next J&J tranche arrives
Additional vaccine sites in other areas of the Western Cape will be gradually added as the next tranches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive.Read More
Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases
The City of Cape Town says its health facilities have recorded a 25% decline in diarrheal cases amid concerns of a gastro surge.Read More
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias
News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racism.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park
Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021
John's 3 book picks for the week.Read More
[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around
Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.Read More
It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names
isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape.Read More
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk
Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'
Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
More from Entertainment
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered
Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.Read More
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday
The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.Read More
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home
The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago.Read More
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax
Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Feb.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it
South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship with fame.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021
John's 3 book picks this week.Read More
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More