Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas. 27 February 2021 2:54 PM
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label. 27 February 2021 9:00 AM
View all Local
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society. 27 February 2021 9:46 AM
Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged. 26 February 2021 3:51 PM
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racis... 26 February 2021 8:08 AM
View all Politics
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 27 February 2021 11:48 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape. 26 February 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
View all Entertainment
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
View all World
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here

27 February 2021 11:29 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Film
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
short film
siphokazi jonas
We are Dying Here

Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.

A South African short film focusing on gender-based violence makes its debut at the internationally renowned Pan African Film Festival this week, says presenter Sara-Jayne King.

We Are Dying Here is an intimate reflection on the impact of violence, harassment, abuse, rape, and femicide on everyday life.

It's the adaptation of the critically acclaimed stage performance of the same name by writer and director Siphokazi Jonas.

Sara-Jayne talks to Siphokazi Jonas who also stars in the picture and Rachel Kolisi who, along with husband Siya is making her executive producer debut with the film

They were just the most phenomenal team to work with.

Rachel Kolisi, Executive Producer - We are Dying Here

The film is being debuted at the Pan African Film Festival which starts online on Sunday.

We saw something so valuable and so important...but also the most excellent piece of work and we absolutely wanted to be a part of their vision and what they wanted to achieve.

Rachel Kolisi, Executive Producer - We Are Dying Here

It will have an impact internationally as gender-based violence is such a global issue, says Rachel.

The power of collaboration has been affirmed over and over in this process.

Siphokazi Jonas, Director and Writer - We Are Dying Here

Take a listen to the interviews in the audio below:




27 February 2021 11:29 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Film
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
short film
siphokazi jonas
We are Dying Here

More from Local

Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park

27 February 2021 2:54 PM

Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around

27 February 2021 9:00 AM

Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat

27 February 2021 8:41 AM

The fire crested the Jonkershoek mountains on Friday. Firefighting continues throughout the weekend. Drop-off supplies needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 February 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire

26 February 2021 3:51 PM

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system'

26 February 2021 3:39 PM

CapeTalk is introducing a weekly wrap of the latest vaccine news with a special focus on the Western Cape's rollout plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC health officials to increase vaccine sites when next J&J tranche arrives

26 February 2021 11:15 AM

Additional vaccine sites in other areas of the Western Cape will be gradually added as the next tranches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases

26 February 2021 8:56 AM

The City of Cape Town says its health facilities have recorded a 25% decline in diarrheal cases amid concerns of a gastro surge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias

26 February 2021 8:08 AM

News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner

25 February 2021 8:43 PM

'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park

27 February 2021 2:54 PM

Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021

27 February 2021 11:48 AM

John's 3 book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around

27 February 2021 9:00 AM

Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 February 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names

26 February 2021 9:49 AM

isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion

25 February 2021 8:28 PM

Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment

25 February 2021 1:53 PM

While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

24 February 2021 3:26 PM

Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'

24 February 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 February 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment

25 February 2021 1:53 PM

While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered

25 February 2021 12:42 PM

Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home

24 February 2021 9:24 AM

The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax

22 February 2021 2:49 PM

Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Feb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

20 February 2021 1:19 PM

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it

20 February 2021 12:21 PM

South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship with fame.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021

19 February 2021 5:02 PM

John's 3 book picks this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up

19 February 2021 4:17 PM

Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat

Local

Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases

Local

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Another Cape teen (15) dies after being caught in suspected gang crossfire

27 February 2021 2:57 PM

Full steam ahead: Prasa unveils new group CEO, ready to deliver better service

27 February 2021 2:39 PM

Jonkershoek fire: Informal settlement residents relocated,2 firefighters injured

27 February 2021 1:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA