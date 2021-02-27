Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here





A South African short film focusing on gender-based violence makes its debut at the internationally renowned Pan African Film Festival this week, says presenter Sara-Jayne King.

We Are Dying Here is an intimate reflection on the impact of violence, harassment, abuse, rape, and femicide on everyday life.

It's the adaptation of the critically acclaimed stage performance of the same name by writer and director Siphokazi Jonas.

Sara-Jayne talks to Siphokazi Jonas who also stars in the picture and Rachel Kolisi who, along with husband Siya is making her executive producer debut with the film

They were just the most phenomenal team to work with. Rachel Kolisi, Executive Producer - We are Dying Here

The film is being debuted at the Pan African Film Festival which starts online on Sunday.

We saw something so valuable and so important...but also the most excellent piece of work and we absolutely wanted to be a part of their vision and what they wanted to achieve. Rachel Kolisi, Executive Producer - We Are Dying Here

It will have an impact internationally as gender-based violence is such a global issue, says Rachel.

The power of collaboration has been affirmed over and over in this process. Siphokazi Jonas, Director and Writer - We Are Dying Here

