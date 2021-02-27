John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021
1. Thriller: The Heights by Parker Bilal
2. Fiction: Three Women and a Boat by Anne Youngson
2. Non-Fiction: Chatter by Ethan Cross
Take a listen to the reviews in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55420653_pile-of-books-on-wooden-table-education-and-reading-concept-toned-picture.html
More from Lifestyle
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park
Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.Read More
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here
Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.Read More
[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around
Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.Read More
It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names
isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape.Read More
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk
Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'
Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More