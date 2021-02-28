[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival





CapeTalk's Moonstruck 2021 on Saturday 27 February under a full moon brought wonderful performances by Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, Craig Lucas & Paxton, and The Black Ties.

Moonstruck is once again sponsored by Simply Asia.

The 2021 rendition of Moonstruck continues its support of the hardworking men and women of the NSRI. All registered viewers have the option to make a donation to this worthy cause - the value of which will be matched in Simply Asia loyalty points. People can download the simply Asia app to qualify.

Watch the concert in the video below hosted by CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane:

