[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to give Covid update at 8pm (28 Feb) The presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm on Sunday night. 28 February 2021 4:49 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
View all Local
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas. 27 February 2021 2:54 PM
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society. 27 February 2021 9:46 AM
View all Politics
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 27 February 2021 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
View all Entertainment
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Moonstruck2021

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

CapeTalk's Moonstruck 2021 on Saturday 27 February under a full moon brought wonderful performances by Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, Craig Lucas & Paxton, and The Black Ties.

Moonstruck is once again sponsored by Simply Asia.

The 2021 rendition of Moonstruck continues its support of the hardworking men and women of the NSRI. All registered viewers have the option to make a donation to this worthy cause - the value of which will be matched in Simply Asia loyalty points. People can download the simply Asia app to qualify.

Watch the concert in the video below hosted by CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane:




28 February 2021 8:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Moonstruck2021

More from Make Classic Summer Memories at Moonstruck

Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up

19 February 2021 4:17 PM

Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Make Classic Summer Memories at Moonstruck

Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up

19 February 2021 4:17 PM

Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to give Covid update at 8pm (28 Feb)

Local

Jonkershoek fire still blazing in mostly inaccessible areas

Local

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Total of 12,950 WC healthcare workers expected to be vaccinated by end of Sunday

28 February 2021 4:55 PM

Germany to tighten COVID-19 controls at French border

28 February 2021 4:11 PM

Police killings cannot continue to be overlooked – Popcru

28 February 2021 2:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA