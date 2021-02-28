Jonkershoek fire still blazing in mostly inaccessible areas





Firefighting efforts are continuing to contain the blazes in the Jonkershoek Valley.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality says its Fire Services together with various partners have made "good progress" in certain areas.

A major flare-up that occurred just before sundown above Lanzerac has been contained.

Image: Cape Winelands District Municipality

Fire on the peaks of Bothmaskop through to Jonkershoek are currently burning in very high, mostly inaccessible terrain.

The municipality says that no action is planned for these areas because of the combined risk of this inaccessibility, low visibility and dense cloud cover.

"The fire fighting and ground teams assisted by purpose-built vehicles will be deployed to hotspots in the accessible Jonkershoek areas, where they will continue with the management of flare-ups, monitoring and mopping up operations."

An estimated 13 600 hectares has been affected, including areas on the Overberg side.

The video below shows the scene earlier in the week: