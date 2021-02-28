Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution
A local start-up is launching an ocean awareness campaign with the V&A Waterfront, showcasing stunning outdoor furniture.
The products created by Ocean-i are manufactured from 100% recycled plastic.
Founders Santie Gouws and Ursula van Eck are keen scuba divers and say the idea was sparked by their love for the ocean.
They chat to Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.
We decided to get stuck in and do something that's got real impact on ocean waste.Ursula van Eck and Santie Gouws, Co-founders - Ocean-i
Our recycled plastic furniture range is made from 100% post-industrial plastic waste. It's offcuts from industrial processes, so it's already completely clean and we know what type of plastic it is.Ursula van Eck and Santie Gouws, Co-founders - Ocean-i
Our manufacturer in KwaZulu-Natal processes this and turns it into the recycled plastic version.Ursula van Eck and Santie Gouws, Co-founders - Ocean-i
They explain how plastic is further incorporated into their concrete furniture, using technology developed in Costa Rica which transforms contaminated, mixed plastic into a raw material.
Ocean-i is also collaborating with Maxibin to increase awareness of the pollution threat held by discarded cigarette butts.
This includes manufacturing see-through "stompie" bins which will create visual impact at big events.
They can also process the cigarette butts which we collect in our partnership with Maxibin... basically recycling them into sand which we use to manufacture our concrete products and our concrete 'stompie' bins.Ursula van Eck and Santie Gouws, Co-founders - Ocean-i
Cigarette butts are by far the most littered item in any ocean cleanup.Ursula van Eck and Santie Gouws, Co-founders - Ocean-i
They describe "urban furniture" as outdoor street furniture suited to big, outdoor landscape areas.
We're really promoting to landscape architects and new developers. It's also for someone who just wants that special piece next to the swimming pool overlooking the ocean.Ursula van Eck and Santie Gouws, Co-founders - Ocean-i
Gouws and van Eck are also the brains behind Sunshine Cleaning, which cleans up pollution in rivers and canals in collaboration with community organisations.
The pop-up product launch takes place at the V & A Waterfront in the space above the Amphitheatre where the Christmas tree is displayed over the festive season.
Listen to these movers and shakers discuss their different ventures on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6767151551984222208/
