Latest Local
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas. 27 February 2021 2:54 PM
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society. 27 February 2021 9:46 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 27 February 2021 11:48 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'

28 February 2021 1:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
accents
podcasts
accent privilege
workplace bias
Tinashe Venge
Amber April
The Brown Girl's Guide

'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.

South Africa is proudly a melting pot of different cultures.

It then follows that we should be proud of all our local accents. Or does it?

There's a perception that accents still influence South Africans' employability due to inherent prejudices.

Sara-Jayne King explores the thorny topic of accent privilege on Weekend Breakfast.

Image: 愚木混株 Cdd20 on Pixabay

King chats to entertainment journalist Tinashe Venge and co-host of The Brown Girl's Guide podcast, Amber April.

April explains why she chose to devote a recent episode to unpacking 'coloured' accents in the workplace.

A lot of our peers in the media industry face these kinds of issues. You don't really talk about it but you know it's definitely there.

Amber April, Co-host - The Brown Girl's Guide podcast

A lot of feedback we got on this episode was that... people needed to code-switch. There is this mentality that if you speak in a more formal accent or assimilate to a white accent, it will make you sound more acceptable in the workplace.

Amber April, Co-host - The Brown Girl's Guide podcast

Accent bias is something that a lot of South Africans face every single day.

Amber April, Co-host - The Brown Girl's Guide podcast

But what does it say about us when we feel the need to refine our accents because of the way people perceive us?

Code-switching has also been a thing for Venge since he was a youngster - he says he was groomed to do it in certain environments.

That's the case in a lot of media houses, a lot of advertising agencies and newsrooms across South Africa.

Tinashe Venge, Entertainment journalist

The entertainment journo acknowledges that "accent privilege" has worked in his favour throughout his life.

He spent part of his childhood overseas, where he attended an international school.

I moved back to South Africa with an accent that swung between an American twang at times and at other times I'd pronounce things with a very proper Zimbabwean English accent.

Tinashe Venge, Entertainment journalist

I didn't realise at the time that this would go on to benefit me in my career, for example in job interviews - being able to articulate myself in a certain way gave employers confidence that I could do the job.

Tinashe Venge, Entertainment journalist

Sometimes I would notice that I had fellow colleagues who probably had the same skills and level of experience that I did, that just didn't get the same level of opportunities opening up to them.

Tinashe Venge, Entertainment journalist

Listen to this very topical discussion, which includes CapeTalk listeners' experiences:




