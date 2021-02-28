[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents
A Washington high school has found a novel way for its students to keep making music together in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Members of the Wenatchee High School's marching band are rehearsing in individual pop-up tents.
While practise quarters may be a little restricted, the Golden Apple Marching Band is tops in the social distancing charts.
Principal Eric Anderson says the bright idea came from the school's music and theatre teachers and has been approved by the local health authorities.
The only problem is that some of the big brass players are a little cramped...
Watch the band in action below:
While they may not be marching in formation, the Golden Apple Marching Band has been able to safely practice together in their pop-up music pods since returning for hybrid learning in January. This creative mitigation solution has caught the eye of media around the world. pic.twitter.com/NIY16ypzKy— Wenatchee School District (@WenatcheeSD) February 26, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/WenatcheeSD/status/1365120895178604544
