UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
UK government data shows that nearly 20 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The landmark figure should be reached sometime on Sunday, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
At the moment 19.68 million people have been given a first dose.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
As of Monday, they will start inviting those of the next, 60-69 age group to come forward for vaccinations. There are 4.5 million people in that category.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
The government has promised that from the end of February to the 15th of April the 60-69 group and the 16-64 year-olds with underlying health conditions, and unpaid carers for the elderly and disabled, and those between 50 and 59... will be able to get the vaccine.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
That will mean over 32 million people will have had the vaccine.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
RELATED: UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July
The ambitious vaccination plan has turned the polls around in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government, says Grey.
RELATED: UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
We're seeing a real bounce in the polls... We will have to see how that gets on because later in the week we get the Budget and there are all sorts of rumours that to try and claw back some of the money that's been spent - and lost - because of lockdown, the government is going to look to increase income tax and other forms of revenue.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
However the death toll is still a huge shadow at 122,705.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
At the same time, many reports indicate that Covid-19 is being cited as a joint cause of death along with other causes, particularly among the elderly.
Then again, Grey adds, there are people who believe the death toll is being under-estimated.
Either way it's a startling figure and our deaths over this autumn and winter are significantly higher than they are normally.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Listen to Grey's update on news from the UK and Europe on Weekend Breakfast's UK Report:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/predatorhunt/predatorhunt2012/predatorhunt201200128/161382248-covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-and-syringe-with-flag-of-united-kingdom-concept-image.jpg
