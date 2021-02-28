[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to give Covid update at 8pm (28 Feb)
President Cyril Ramaphosa has scheduled another "family meeting" at 8pm on Sunday 28 February.
President to address the nation on developments in Covid-19 response https://t.co/uCINm5f09l— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 28, 2021
The address follows recent meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.
It comes as the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues.
The president announced adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations on 1 February 2021.
Watch Live at 8pm: President Ramaphosa updates South Africa on Covid-19 measures
