Jonkershoek Update: Fires still burning, but homes and farms safe





The Jonkershoek Valley fires which have torn through close to 14 000 hectares of land over the past week continue to burn this morning (Monday).

Speaking to Africa Melane on Early Breakfast Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto says while the immediate threat to local homes and farms is no longer present, crews are still at work.

I want to make that clear, the fire is not contained...although most of it's been contained, we can't yet celebrate. Jo-Ann Otto, Spokesperson - Cape Winelands District Municipality

The teams made excellent progress during yesterday and last night. Jo-Ann Otto, Spokesperson - Cape Winelands District Municipality

Otto says the fire is proving stubborn in one particular area in the Banhoek Mountains:

Despite the fact ariel resources tried to get to it yesterday it's on a cliff and the water won't reach it...it'll just have to burn itself out. Jo-Ann Otto, Spokesperson - Cape Winelands District Municipality

Today, crews will be focussed on 'mopping up' operations and managing 'flare ups'.

The fire teams have been reduced to much fewer, about 40 people. Jo-Ann Otto, Spokesperson - Cape Winelands District Municipality

Slowly but surely we're making headway, we're winning this battle.

Check out this video of the fires filmed last week: