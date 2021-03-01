Agriprenuer 'heartbroken' as vandals target Mfuleni-based farming start-up





A Khayelitsha-based agriprenuer is appealing for help after the greenhouse where she grows her produce was vandalised.

Ncumisa Mkabile is a self-taught farmer who took a leap of faith starting started a poultry and spinach farm early last year after losing her existing business to the Covid-19 lockdown.

She initially planned to grow green peppers during the summer but realised she could also use the winter season to her advantage by planting spinach and cabbage.

Within six months she had employed seven people and was supplying a local Spar in Khayalitsha, but last Mkabile, was dealt a devastating blow when she arrived at the greenhouse in Mfuleni.

On 16 February when I arrived at the farm I discovered that someone had vandalized the farm, they cut the whole greenhouse. Ncumisa Mkabile, Agriprenuer

It actually broke my heart. Ncumisa Mkabile, Agriprenuer

Mkabile says the incident is not just an attack on her and the business, but also the community:

[The farm] has a positive impact on the community...I've created job opportunities. Ncumisa Mkabile, Agriprenuer

Mkabile says all the money she had was spent setting up the farm and she is now appealing for support through a back-a-buddy campaign to help get the farm back up and running.

She's asking for contributions to raise the R150 000 needed to repair the greenhouse so she can start farming again.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me so far and I would also plead with the community to assist me because I cannot do this alone. Ncumisa Mkabile, Agriprenuer

If you would like to support Ncuimisa click here to be directed to the back-a-buddy campaign.

