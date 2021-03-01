Agriprenuer 'heartbroken' as vandals target Mfuleni-based farming start-up
A Khayelitsha-based agriprenuer is appealing for help after the greenhouse where she grows her produce was vandalised.
Ncumisa Mkabile is a self-taught farmer who took a leap of faith starting started a poultry and spinach farm early last year after losing her existing business to the Covid-19 lockdown.
She initially planned to grow green peppers during the summer but realised she could also use the winter season to her advantage by planting spinach and cabbage.
Within six months she had employed seven people and was supplying a local Spar in Khayalitsha, but last Mkabile, was dealt a devastating blow when she arrived at the greenhouse in Mfuleni.
On 16 February when I arrived at the farm I discovered that someone had vandalized the farm, they cut the whole greenhouse.Ncumisa Mkabile, Agriprenuer
It actually broke my heart.Ncumisa Mkabile, Agriprenuer
Mkabile says the incident is not just an attack on her and the business, but also the community:
[The farm] has a positive impact on the community...I've created job opportunities.Ncumisa Mkabile, Agriprenuer
Mkabile says all the money she had was spent setting up the farm and she is now appealing for support through a back-a-buddy campaign to help get the farm back up and running.
She's asking for contributions to raise the R150 000 needed to repair the greenhouse so she can start farming again.
Thank you to everyone who has helped me so far and I would also plead with the community to assist me because I cannot do this alone.Ncumisa Mkabile, Agriprenuer
If you would like to support Ncuimisa click here to be directed to the back-a-buddy campaign.
Listen to the full interview from Weekend Breakfast by clicking below:
More from Local
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity
A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter.Read More
SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has warned establishments that getting lax with Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be detrimental to the entire industry.Read More
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics
Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.Read More
Johnson & Johnson implementation study gains momentum in SA as FDA approves jab
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) vaccine for emergency use in the US.Read More
The canine casualties of covid: Families can't afford to feed their beloved pets
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha says families are struggling to afford food for their pets since the lockdown.Read More
Cop killings: 'Our police are not protected' - Popcru
Refilwe Moloto speaks Popcru's Richard Mamabolo about the apparent rise in police killings in the country.Read More
Third wave 'inevitable' says expert, as country moves to Level 1
The onset of winter and slow roll-out of the vaccine programme also likely to contribute to a third surge says expert.Read More
Jonkershoek Update: Fires still burning, but homes and farms safe
Fire crews continue contain the blazes in the Jonkershoek Valley where closed to 14 000 hecatres of land are affected.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 lockdown (28 Feb)
The president informed South Africa that Alert Level 1 will be in force later on Sunday eve, once regulations are gazetted.Read More
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'
'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.Read More