Cop killings: 'Our police are not protected' - Popcru
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of two police officers in Cape Town at the weekend.
A Hawks investigation is underway following the attack in the Bloekombos area in Kraaifontein on Sunday morning.
The attackers reportedly made off with the officer's firearms after shooting them dead inside their patrol car.
Recently two officers were killed in KwaZulu-Natal and another was killed in Limpopo last week.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU)'s Richard Mamabolo about the increase in police killings.
It's not a new thing. It's been happening over the years where we've lost numerous police officers.Richard Mamabolo, Media & Communication Officer - Popcru
Last October finance minister Tito Mboweni announced that the police department's budget would be cut by almost R1.2 billion to shore up SAA's business rescue plan.
Mamabolo says much of the problems facing the police service are resource-related.
You go to police stations within rural areas, they are underresourced and those in affluent areas have got sufficient resources to defend themselves.Richard Mamabolo, Media & Communication Officer - Popcru
He adds that clarity is needed in respect of how officers are able to respond when confronted or threatened.
In 2009, media reports quoted Cele as saying he wanted to amend section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act to allow police to 'shoot to kill' suspects.
Police should know how they can defend themselves, something that is legislated.Richard Mamabolo, Media & Communication Officer - Popcru
We are against any form of brutality against the police or the public.Richard Mamabolo, Media & Communication Officer - Popcru
#PoliceMinistry Police Minister calls for communities to intensify their fight against crime following the latest killing of police officers. Police Minister also condemned the loss of civilian life, due to ongoing #gang violence in the WC Province. MEhttps://t.co/5XdOysATfp pic.twitter.com/P6wIE291UN— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) February 28, 2021
Listen to the full conversation below:
