Should citizens be fixing their own municipality water and road problems?





There are numerous examples of ordinary South African citizens and non-profit organisations stepping in and fixing their own neighborhoods and towns.

Last October residents of Baviaanskloof in the Eastern Cape took matters into their own hands and began fixing their roads.

Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, is a case in point here Gift of the Givers and residents are doing the job of the municipality by drilling boreholes and providing water during a crisis where the entire town has been without any water for a long time.

It is argued that citizens are taking over where municipalities are too useless or corrupt to provide basic services. Is this a long-term solution for our crumbling towns, or are we not setting a precedent that will cost us in the long run??

Refilwe talks to Prof David Everatt of Urban Governance at Wits who wrote a recent opinion piece in Times Live, SA is revolting against inept local government: Here's why it matters

What proportion of local government in South Africa is broken, she asks.

Municipal finances and poor service delivery audits are interlinked, he suggests.

Sadly they often go together. When the money disappears, the service does not happen. I don't know many councils with lots of money just sitting on it. Prof David Everatt, Urban Governance - Wits

The last A-G report suggested something like 60% of the money that is billed will never find its way into the till or the pot of money that local government has. Prof David Everatt, Urban Governance - Wits

The situation is desperate and becoming worse.

Everatt confirms that there are pockets across the country where NOPs and residents have begun fixing problems themselves, listing a number of small towns that are doing so.

The NDP envisages this notion of the 'active citizen' - we have to be active and engaged. And it's come about despite the State rather than working with the State. Prof David Everatt, Urban Governance - Wits

The failure of local government has obliged citizens to get stuck in and fix it or just sit back endlessly and complain which a lot of us are very good at. But, if you want water out of your tap you have got to do something about it and they have. Prof David Everatt, Urban Governance - Wits

But Everatt says, while some political parties are capitalising on this failure of the current regime, it has to be turned around.

There has to be a fairly dramatic rebuilding of a social contract, but above all, there has to be this capable state that was meant to be the partner of the active citizen. Prof David Everatt, Urban Governance - Wits

But perhaps having to work alone as active citizens is a good thing, he muses.

If you and I had to wade through muck in order to fix the sewage in the place that we live, perhaps that is how we build a new society together - ideology and race have nothing to do with it, we all just need water, we all need sewage, we all need food to be delivered, and we've got to make it happen. Prof David Everatt, Urban Governance - Wits

In the past, independent candidates have fared well in local elections.

He says this is the perfect opportunity for independent candidates to run for local government, as the ANC appears in disarray and other political parties face numerous challenges.

Huge numbers of voters are saying they don't want to vote and it is the perfect time for civil society, in the very loosest sense, for anyone who feels they can change their small part of the world, stand up and get involved. Prof David Everatt, Urban Governance - Wits

He urges people to register to vote but vote for the right candidates.

Citizens groups must put themselves forward for elections and effect change...work from the inside, not substantiating for it which is the danger. Prof David Everatt, Urban Governance - Wits

Listen to the interview in the audio below: